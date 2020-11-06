Trump's lead in Georgia narrows to under 700 votes

SEE NEW POSTS

'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Thursday night delivered a series of false claims about the presidential election, though many did not mention him by name. Shortly after Trump at a news conference made baseless claims about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Thursday that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." The harshest pushback came from retiring Texas Rep. Will Hurd. "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon," he said in a tweet. "Every American should have his or her vote counted." Click here for the full story.







States still too close to call Here are the elections results pages for the six states that are still too close to call, per NBC News' projections: -Pennsylvania -Georgia -Arizona -North Carolina -Nevada -Alaska






