Elections officials in several key states hurried to finish counting all outstanding votes so Americans could finally learn who won Tuesday's presidential election.
Joe Biden maintained his Electoral College lead over President Donald Trump, who continued his legal blitz across several battleground states while making a series of false claims about the vote count.
Biden takes the lead in Georgia
Joe Biden overtook President Trump early Friday in the crucial battleground of Georgia.
He currently holds a slim 917 vote-lead over Trump.
Biden's numbers in Georgia have improved as absentee ballots from large Democratic counties have been counted. Clayton County had been the source of the latest votes, which helped put Biden into the lead. The county has been counting ballots through the night, with Biden winning about 85 percent of the vote there.
There remains outstanding ballots in the state, mostly in Democratic-leaning counties.
Here's where things stands entering Friday
There remain six states that NBC News rates as either too close or too early to call. Five of those states are under the microscope as influencing whether Biden or Trump will win the presidency — North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Votes in those states are either trickling in or counts remain paused. As it stands, Biden holds a 253 to 214 lead in Electoral College votes. A candidate needs to secure 270 electoral votes to win.
Should Biden pull out a victory in Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he will have secured the election, which he can also do by winning any two of those other four states.
Much of the remaining vote to be counted in Pennsylvania is both of the mail-in variety and in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, both of which have broken substantially in Biden's favor.
In Georgia, Clayton County has continued counting through the night and has provided small numbers of additional votes, helping Biden overtake Trump.
'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims
Thursday night delivered a series of false claims about the presidential election, though many did not mention him by name.
Shortly after Trump at a news conference made baseless claims about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Thursday that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost."
The harshest pushback came from retiring Texas Rep. Will Hurd.
"A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon," he said in a tweet. "Every American should have his or her vote counted."
States still too close to call
Here are the elections results pages for the six states that are still too close to call, per NBC News' projections:
Trump told one falsehood after another about the presidential race. Here are the facts.
President Donald Trump, who had not spoken publicly since an early Wednesday morning address, delivered remarks Thursday evening about the state of the still-undecided presidential election that were largely false, including claims about "illegal ballots," mail-in voting and ballot-counting observers.
He then repeated some of them in a series of tweets sent after 2 a.m. ET on Friday.
Georgia voters urged to check status of the mail-in ballots
Voters in Georgia are being urged to check the status of their mail-in ballots as the race in the key battleground state tightens between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Joyce Lanterman, a 48-year-old voter from Atlanta, decided to check the status of her mail-in ballot on Wednesday, the day after Election Day, after she saw multiple social media posts urging voters to make sure their ballot was received and counted.
After she mailed in her ballot back in October, Lanterman checked and saw it was marked as “received;” However, when she checked again on Nov. 4, she saw it had been changed to “challenged” for an “invalid signature.”
“I thought I was done and [now] I have to open this whole can of worms back up again, the day after, like not even the day of, the day after the election, was so stressful,” Lanterman said.
Georgia officials are working to notify voters that they can cure their ballots, but many have not, according to the secretary of state’s office; Lanterman did not receive a call.
In addition, some organizations such as Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight” are recruiting volunteers to call voters and walk them through the “ballot curing” process.