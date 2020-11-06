Biden takes the lead in Georgia

SEE NEW POSTS

Here's where things stands entering Friday There remain six states that NBC News rates as either too close or too early to call. Five of those states are under the microscope as influencing whether Biden or Trump will win the presidency — North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Votes in those states are either trickling in or counts remain paused. As it stands, Biden holds a 253 to 214 lead in Electoral College votes. A candidate needs to secure 270 electoral votes to win. Should Biden pull out a victory in Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he will have secured the election, which he can also do by winning any two of those other four states. Much of the remaining vote to be counted in Pennsylvania is both of the mail-in variety and in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, both of which have broken substantially in Biden's favor. In Georgia, Clayton County has continued counting through the night and has provided small numbers of additional votes, helping Biden overtake Trump.







'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Thursday night delivered a series of false claims about the presidential election, though many did not mention him by name. Shortly after Trump at a news conference made baseless claims about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Thursday that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." The harshest pushback came from retiring Texas Rep. Will Hurd. "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon," he said in a tweet. "Every American should have his or her vote counted." Click here for the full story.







States still too close to call Here are the elections results pages for the six states that are still too close to call, per NBC News' projections: -Pennsylvania -Georgia -Arizona -North Carolina -Nevada -Alaska






