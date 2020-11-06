Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones addresses pro-Trump protesters in Arizona

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joined supporters of President Trump gathered outside of Maricopa County's Elections Department in downtown Phoenix for a third consecutive night of protest on Thursday.

Waving "Trump 2020" and American flags, members of the crowd — some of whom were armed — shook Jones’ hand before he stood to address them over a megaphone, urging them to not accept any potential election results.

"No matter what happens in this election, the fight’s out in the open now!" said Jones on video verified by NBC News. "The real fight starts now."

Jones is the personality behind InfoWars, a radio, website and internet empire that has been widely criticized. In December, a judge ordered the host to pay $100,000 in a defamation case over the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after he was sued by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the attack in Newtown, Connecticut.

Trump has repeated made false and baseless claims about massive voter fraud.

Arizona is too close to call, according to NBC News. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is the largest in the state and will prove crucial in the presidential race.

The Maricopa County Elections Department said earlier that it had worked with sheriffs to create a "free speech zone" outside the building in order to "balance the protection and wellbeing of our election workers and volunteers with the constitutional right of protesters who may wish to demonstrate.”

Alex Jones just showed up at the Maricopa country election center pic.twitter.com/uBL46IJwu7 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 6, 2020