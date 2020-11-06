Artist portrays the presidential race in sand on an Indian beach

SEE NEW POSTS

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones addresses pro-Trump protesters in Arizona Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joined supporters of President Trump gathered outside of Maricopa County's Elections Department in downtown Phoenix for a third consecutive night of protest on Thursday. Waving "Trump 2020" and American flags, members of the crowd — some of whom were armed — shook Jones’ hand before he stood to address them over a megaphone, urging them to not accept any potential election results. "No matter what happens in this election, the fight’s out in the open now!" said Jones on video verified by NBC News. "The real fight starts now." Jones is the personality behind InfoWars, a radio, website and internet empire that has been widely criticized. In December, a judge ordered the host to pay $100,000 in a defamation case over the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre after he was sued by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Trump has repeated made false and baseless claims about massive voter fraud. Arizona is too close to call, according to NBC News. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is the largest in the state and will prove crucial in the presidential race. The Maricopa County Elections Department said earlier that it had worked with sheriffs to create a "free speech zone" outside the building in order to "balance the protection and wellbeing of our election workers and volunteers with the constitutional right of protesters who may wish to demonstrate.” Alex Jones just showed up at the Maricopa country election center pic.twitter.com/uBL46IJwu7 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 6, 2020 Share this -







INTERACTIVE: All the ways Biden and Trump could reach 270 Joe Biden maintained his Electoral College lead over President Donald Trump by early Friday morning, but he's still under the 270 electoral count needed to win the 2020 presidential election. Finish the 2020 map on our interactive page by clicking or tapping an individual state or toggle in order to move it to red or blue. States where NBC News has a projected or apparent winner cannot be changed. Share this -







Here's where things stands entering Friday There remain six states that NBC News rates as either too close or too early to call. Five of those states are under the microscope as influencing whether Biden or Trump will win the presidency — North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Votes in those states are either trickling in or counts remain paused. As it stands, Biden holds a 253 to 214 lead in Electoral College votes. A candidate needs to secure 270 electoral votes to win. Should Biden pull out a victory in Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, he will have secured the election, which he can also do by winning any two of those other four states. Much of the remaining vote to be counted in Pennsylvania is both of the mail-in variety and in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, both of which have broken substantially in Biden's favor. In Georgia, Clayton County has continued counting through the night and has provided small numbers of additional votes, helping Biden overtake Trump. Share this -







'This is getting insane': Republicans push back against Trump's false election claims Thursday night delivered a series of false claims about the presidential election, though many did not mention him by name. Shortly after Trump at a news conference made baseless claims about massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in a statement Thursday that once the state's final election count is "reached and certified, all parties involved must accept the outcome of the election regardless of whether they won or lost." The harshest pushback came from retiring Texas Rep. Will Hurd. "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon," he said in a tweet. "Every American should have his or her vote counted." Click here for the full story. Share this -





