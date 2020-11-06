SEE NEW POSTS

Top White House adviser predicts 'peaceful transition of power' Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, told CNBC on Friday that, "I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power ... This is the greatest country in the world and we abide by the rule of law, as will the president." Kudlow also said he spoke to the president earlier Friday morning and Trump “intends to fight.” Kudlow says he personally is taking it one day at a time. Kudlow says it has been an honor working for Trump for the past three years and it has been a tremendous experience for him. Share this -







Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. An Associated Press analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93 percent of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas. Most were rural counties in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin — the kinds of areas that often have lower rates of adherence to social distancing, mask-wearing and other public health measures, and have been a focal point for much of the latest surge in cases. Share this -







'This election is not over': Trump campaign defiant after Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania After Biden pulled ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday morning, the president's campaign released a statement declaring that the election was not over. “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," the campaign's general counsel, Matt Morgan, said in a statement. "Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations." There is no evidence of ballot harvesting in Georgia and no evidence of irregularities in Pennsylvania where its officials have made clear that vote-counting observers have not been limited in their access to seeing the process underway. There's also no guarantee there will be a recount yet in Georgia where Biden pulled ahead of Trump's lead early Friday morning by more than 1,000 votes. In Pennsylvania, NBC News projected that Biden leads in the state, pulling ahead of Trump by more than 5,500 votes Friday morning. If Biden secures Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes, he will win the presidential race. Morgan then claimed without any evidence that thousands of people improperly cast ballots in Nevada and that Trump is on track to win Arizona. "Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected," he said. Biden needs 17 more electoral votes to win the Electoral College while Trump would need 56 more votes. Share this -







FIRST READ: Biden has learned the lessons from the 2000 recount, Trump hasn’t With Joe Biden on the cusp of 270 electoral votes — for yet another day — it’s become clear that the Biden camp learned the lessons from the Florida recount from 2000. And Trump and his campaign didn’t. Lesson #1: Pick a message and stick with it: In 2000, the Gore team said “count every vote,” while the Bush team said “the election is over,” our colleague Matt Rivera reminds us. Well, right now, Biden and his campaign have stayed with a consistent message. “We have to count the votes,” Biden said Thursday. But Trump has been all over the place. First, the president said, “Frankly, we did win this election.” (Which isn’t true.) And then he tweeted, “STOP THE COUNT!” Get the rest of First Read. Share this -







Economy added 638,000 jobs in October vs. 530,000 expected, unemployment rate falls to 6.9 percent The U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October, far more than the 530,000 that analysts predicted, but still an indication of the challenges the next president faces in rebuilding the labor market. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent from 7.9 percent, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, the country has replaced about half of the 22 million jobs lost in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sluggish hiring comes as the country faces record daily coronavirus infection rates that threaten to slow economic activity, with the U.S. logging 120,000 cases on Thursday. Share this -







Georgia voters urged to check status of the mail-in ballots Voters in Georgia are being urged to check the status of their mail-in ballots as the race in the key battleground state tightens between President Trump and Joe Biden. Joyce Lanterman, 48, from Atlanta, decided to check the status of her mail-in ballot Wednesday, the day after Election Day, after she saw multiple social media posts urging voters to make sure their ballot was received and counted. After she mailed in her ballot back in October, Lanterman checked and saw it was marked as “received;” However, when she checked again Nov. 4, she saw it had been changed to “challenged” for an “invalid signature.” The status of Lanterman's ballot had been updated to "challenged" due to an invalid signature. Courtesy Joyce Lanterman “I thought I was done and [now] I have to open this whole can of worms back up again, the day after, like not even the day of, the day after the election, was so stressful,” Lanterman said. Georgia officials are working to notify voters that they can cure their ballots, but many have not, according to the secretary of state’s office; Lanterman did not receive a call. In addition, some organizations such as Stacey Abrams’ “Fair Fight” are recruiting volunteers to call voters and walk them through the “ballot curing” process. Biden overtook Trump's lead early Friday as officials scrambled to finish counting ballots. Voters have until the end of the day to check on their ballot status. Share this -







Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones addresses pro-Trump protesters in Arizona Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joined supporters of President Trump gathered outside of Maricopa County's Elections Department in downtown Phoenix for a third consecutive night of protest Thursday. Waving "Trump 2020" and American flags, members of the crowd — some of whom were armed — shook Jones’ hand before he stood to address them over a megaphone, urging them to not accept any potential election results. "No matter what happens in this election, the fight’s out in the open now!" Jones said on video verified by NBC News. "The real fight starts now." Jones is the personality behind InfoWars, a radio, website and internet empire that has been widely criticized. In December, a judge ordered the host to pay $100,000 in a defamation case over the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre after he was sued by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 killed in the attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Trump has repeated made false and baseless claims about massive voter fraud. Arizona is too close to call, according to NBC News. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is the largest in the state and will prove crucial in the presidential race. The Maricopa County Elections Department said earlier that it had worked with sheriffs to create a "free speech zone" outside the building in order to "balance the protection and wellbeing of our election workers and volunteers with the constitutional right of protesters who may wish to demonstrate.” Alex Jones just showed up at the Maricopa country election center pic.twitter.com/uBL46IJwu7 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 6, 2020 Share this -





