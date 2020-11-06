SEE NEW POSTS

Anticipating a Biden victory, Pelosi says 'it's a happy day for our country' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday morning that it was clear Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., would win the White House. "It's a happy day for our country," she told reporters at her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol, calling Biden the "president-elect" though NBC News has not made a call in the presidential race yet. "I think Joe Biden has a big mandate, a bigger mandate than John F. Kennedy when I was in school," she said. Pelosi on Biden’s lead over Trump: ‘It’s a happy day for our country’ Nov. 6, 2020 02:02 Under a Biden-Harris presidency in the next Congress, the speaker said that Democrats would likely want to push a jobs bill, as well as an infrastructure package. While she acknowledged that Democrats lost House seats this week, she said she views the developing situation as a “tremendous opportunity” and added, "We have the gavel." Share this -







Here's Obama's reaction to Biden gains Former President Barack Obama believes in the electoral process and that, in the end, Joe Biden will be victorious, a senior member of the Obama-Biden White House who is close to the campaign tells NBC News. This person adds that Obama really enjoyed being on the campaign trail for his former VP. Share this -







Georgia secretary of state says 'there will be a recount' Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday the presidential race in the state is "too close to call" and "there will be a recount in Georgia." With millions of votes cast, Raffensperger, a Republican, said, it appears "we’ll have a margin of a few thousand" deciding the race. "With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," he said. "The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country," he said. "The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We'll get it right, and we will defend the integrity of our elections." The state's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said, "We are looking at a margin of less than a large high school." Sterling said a recount could start only after the initial count is certified — a process that could take up to two weeks, although he said officials were optimistic they could get it done before then. There were just over 4,000 votes still waiting to be counted Friday, and almost as many as 9,000 military ballots that will be counted if they're returned by the end of the day, election officials said. Joe Biden's vote count began to exceed President Trump's early Friday morning, a lead that was up about 1,600 votes by just before noon ET. Sterling said officials are not seeing "any widespread irregularities," but they're "investigating any real allegations." In a race this tight, Sterling said, "little small things can make a difference." Share this -







Democrat Mark Kelly unseats Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects Democrat Mark Kelly unseats incumbent Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects. Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 assassination attempt, led the GOP senator by huge margins in polls leading up to Election Day, which also showed he is extremely well-liked and trusted in the state. McSally, who lost her Senate bid in 2018, was appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Sen. John McCain later that year. The race was a special election to determine who serves out the remaining two years of McCain’s term. NBC News projects Mark Kelly will win Arizona Senate special election Nov. 6, 2020 04:03 Share this -







An update on Trump's Nevada lawsuit threats As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Trump campaign had yet to file the lawsuit it said Thursday would be coming in Nevada. However, two Republican candidates for Congress filed a lawsuit late Thursday that includes an allegation similar to the one stated in the Nevada Republican Party’s letter to the Justice Department: "Irregularities have plagued the election in Clark County, including lax procedures for authenticating mail ballots and over 3,000 instances of ineligible individuals casting ballots." This lawsuit notably does not ask the court to do anything but stop the county from using automatic technology to perform signature matching on ballot envelopes and to provide more access for election count observers. Share this -







Biden campaign tells staffers to 'enjoy this moment' A top Biden aide said not to expect to hear from Joe Biden until Friday in prime time, assuming the race is called by then. Per this aide, Biden is expected to focus his address on themes that have driven his whole campaign: "Unity, healing, coming together as a nation, being a president for all Americans." The campaign said running mate Kamala Harris will speak before Biden. The Biden campaign held its usual communications staff call earlier Friday, led by Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. One person on it says that where she’s been reserved these last few days, the vibe Friday morning was "we did it." Staffers had previously been told, "don’t watch the news, keep your head down, do the work." But Friday morning, they were told: "This is the moment when you should be watching the news. They did the work, now enjoy this moment." For a campaign staff that has tried to be reserved these last 48+ hours, this feels like a breaking of the emotional dam. Share this -







The mood at Trump campaign headquarters: grim but determined The Trump strategy is coming into clearer view: claim fraud (despite no evidence to back that up) and don’t back down an inch. There's been no decision yet on whether the president will speak publicly on Friday. The mood at campaign headquarters in Virginia seems grim but determined. Campaign manager Bill Stepien has yet to make any remarks to staff this morning, per a person close to the campaign. Younger staffers are feeling ready for a fight in the courts, but the more seasoned veterans know Trump has likely lost and there is a very, very narrow path left. People aren’t to the point of crying and comforting each other yet, but they aren’t high-fiving, either. Most staffers are still coming into work, but don’t have anything to do, so some are sitting at their computers refreshing results pages. The public posture of defiance is becoming more clear: economic adviser Larry Kudlow told our colleagues on air at CNBC that he spoke with the president this morning and says he “intends to fight.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says a scenario in which the president concedes is “hypothetical” at this point. And one source close the campaign says there’s “no talk of conceding — no one’s having that conversation," adding the president will fight “to the last second.” But there are those in the orbit who understand the endgame is likely near: “I think it’s over,” predicts one outside adviser, “probably goes to the courts in some form and then chips fall where they fall.” Any concession would likely not happen until all canvassing is done and any recounts and lawsuits are complete, a source familiar with the discussions said. Share this -







Top White House adviser predicts 'peaceful transition of power' Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, told CNBC on Friday that, "I think there will be a peaceful transfer of power ... This is the greatest country in the world and we abide by the rule of law, as will the president." Kudlow also said he spoke to the president earlier Friday morning and Trump “intends to fight.” Kudlow says he personally is taking it one day at a time. Kudlow says it has been an honor working for Trump for the past three years and it has been a tremendous experience for him. Share this -







Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. An Associated Press analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93 percent of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas. Most were rural counties in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin — the kinds of areas that often have lower rates of adherence to social distancing, mask-wearing and other public health measures, and have been a focal point for much of the latest surge in cases. Share this -





