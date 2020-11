SEE NEW POSTS

Nevada's Clark County still needs to count tens of thousands of ballots Nevada's Clark County registrar, Joe Gloria, said Friday afternoon that the county is still going through 63,000 mail-in ballots, 30,000 of which were reported in the morning. He told reporters at a press conference Friday that the county will be providing results twice a day, with the next batch of results expected sometime before 4 p.m. PT. More than 200 new mail-in ballots came in Friday's mail. He also said that voters have until 5 p.m. PT Friday to provide ID for their ballots, which applies to about 44,000 in the system. Gloria said that he hopes the county will finish counting the majority of absentee ballots by Sunday. The county will also begin counting 60,000 provisional ballots Friday, although Gloria said that they're waiting for instructions from the secretary of state's office on when to send their report up. There are also about 2,100 ballots whose signatures need to be cured. Biden is currently leading Trump in Clark County, which covers the Las Vegas area, by more than 20,000 votes. Share this -







Photo: Observers get a close look at Pennsylvania ballots Democratic and Republican canvas observers inspect Lehigh County provisional ballots on Friday in Allentown, Pa. Mary Altaffer / AP Share this -







NAACP debunks claims about white supremacy plots The NAACP on Thursday shot down claims being shared on social media and messaging apps claiming that the organization has knowledge of plots of domestic terrorism by white supremacists. “While the NAACP takes all matters of discrimination, hatred and domestic terrorism very, very seriously, we thought it was important enough to let you all know in this moment that those claims are false,” Trovon Williams, the NAACP’s vice president of marketing and communications, said. “The NAACP has not come in contact with any such information.” NAACP VP of Marketing and Communications @Trovon_Williams comments on recent threatening white nationalist claims on social media. pic.twitter.com/PN76rsfxRn — NAACP (@NAACP) November 6, 2020 The message circulating falsely claims white supremacist groups are planning an initiation process for this weekend where initiates aim to kidnap and brutally murder Black men and boys. The message also outlines protectives steps the Black community should take to keep the men in their life safe. “Those claims are false,” Williams said. “These are certainly divisive times. Mechanisms like this are utilized to bring dissension and to also bring fear. We will not be fearful.” Share this -







2 men detained after police learn of possible threat to Philadelphia vote counting center Two armed men who were en route to the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are being counted, were taken into custody Thursday night after police learned of a possible threat, a Philadelphia police spokesperson told NBC News. The spokesperson added that charges are pending for the two men, who have not been publicly identified, and that the FBI is investigating the matter. The two men were driving a silver Hummer truck from Virginia. Police said they found the car parked and unoccupied around 10:20 p.m. ET; about seven minutes later, two police officers on bicycles saw two men in possession of firearms. Read more here. Share this -







Anticipating a Biden victory, Pelosi says 'it's a happy day for our country' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday morning that it was clear Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., would win the White House. "It's a happy day for our country," she told reporters at her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol, calling Biden the "president-elect" though NBC News has not made a call in the presidential race yet. "I think Joe Biden has a big mandate, a bigger mandate than John F. Kennedy when I was in school," she said. Pelosi on Biden’s lead over Trump: ‘It’s a happy day for our country’ Nov. 6, 2020 02:02 Under a Biden-Harris presidency in the next Congress, the speaker said that Democrats would likely want to push a jobs bill, as well as an infrastructure package. While she acknowledged that Democrats lost House seats this week, she said she views the developing situation as a “tremendous opportunity” and added, "We have the gavel." Share this -







Here's Obama's reaction to Biden gains Former President Barack Obama believes in the electoral process and that, in the end, Joe Biden will be victorious, a senior member of the Obama-Biden White House who is close to the campaign tells NBC News. This person adds that Obama really enjoyed being on the campaign trail for his former VP. Share this -







Georgia secretary of state says 'there will be a recount' Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday the presidential race in the state is "too close to call" and "there will be a recount in Georgia." With millions of votes cast, Raffensperger, a Republican, said, it appears "we’ll have a margin of a few thousand" deciding the race. "With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," he said. "The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country," he said. "The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We'll get it right, and we will defend the integrity of our elections." The state's voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, said, "We are looking at a margin of less than a large high school." Sterling said a recount could start only after the initial count is certified — a process that could take up to two weeks, although he said officials were optimistic they could get it done before then. There were just over 4,000 votes still waiting to be counted Friday, and almost as many as 9,000 military ballots that will be counted if they're returned by the end of the day, election officials said. Joe Biden's vote count began to exceed President Trump's early Friday morning, a lead that was up about 1,600 votes by just before noon ET. Sterling said officials are not seeing "any widespread irregularities," but they're "investigating any real allegations." In a race this tight, Sterling said, "little small things can make a difference." Share this -







Democrat Mark Kelly unseats Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects Democrat Mark Kelly unseats incumbent Republican Martha McSally in the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects. Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a 2011 assassination attempt, led the GOP senator by huge margins in polls leading up to Election Day, which also showed he is extremely well-liked and trusted in the state. McSally, who lost her Senate bid in 2018, was appointed to the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Sen. John McCain later that year. The race was a special election to determine who serves out the remaining two years of McCain’s term. NBC News projects Mark Kelly will win Arizona Senate special election Nov. 6, 2020 04:03 Share this -







An update on Trump's Nevada lawsuit threats As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Trump campaign had yet to file the lawsuit it said Thursday would be coming in Nevada. However, two Republican candidates for Congress filed a lawsuit late Thursday that includes an allegation similar to the one stated in the Nevada Republican Party’s letter to the Justice Department: "Irregularities have plagued the election in Clark County, including lax procedures for authenticating mail ballots and over 3,000 instances of ineligible individuals casting ballots." This lawsuit notably does not ask the court to do anything but stop the county from using automatic technology to perform signature matching on ballot envelopes and to provide more access for election count observers. Share this -