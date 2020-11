GOP split over Trump's false 'rigged' election claims

SEE NEW POSTS

ADL asks Pelosi, McCarthy to keep QAnon-backing lawmakers off committees WASHINGTON — The Anti-Defamation League is asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to block committee assignments for new members who have supported the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement. The civil rights group's CEO and national director, Jonathan A. Greenblatt, sent the House leaders a letter urging them "to take note of any members of the 117th Congress who have endorsed, given credence to or intentionally promoted QAnon content, to remove them from the Democratic Caucus and Republican Conference, and to decline to assign them to Congressional committees." While the letter, obtained by NBC news and dated to last week, didn't name names, Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has attracted national attention for having promoted QAnon content. A spokesman for McCarthy, who as caucus leader oversees Republican committee assignments, didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Greene will be permitted on panels. The Democratic-led House voted in October to condemn QAnon in a resolution which noted that "many QAnon followers express anti-Semitic views." FBI agents have linked the extremist movement to domestic terrorism threats. Greenblatt said barring QAnon's promoters from committees would send the right message. "Such a decisive and meaningful action will make clear that the U.S. House of Representatives will not allow division to take hold under the banner of such conspiratorial belief systems," he wrote. "Silence and inaction in the face of such unacceptable conduct allows the conspiracy to grow unchallenged."







Republicans battle on Twitter over support for Trump's baseless election fraud claims GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and incoming GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had a war of words on Twitter Friday over supporting Trump's baseless claims of fraud and falsely declaring victory. The Republican infighting started when Greene, a Georgia businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and has been criticized for a series of racist comments, suggested Crenshaw was giving up and criticized him for having a "loser mindset" after he said in a tweet "we must accept the final results when it is over." The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW!



Republicans can’t back down.



This loser mindset is how the Democrats win.



President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him.



We won’t forget. Trust me. https://t.co/rN83otNxZd — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2020 Crenshaw then pushed back against Greene, who also hinted at retribution for Republicans who aren't supporting the president, questioning whether she is "just purposely lying so you can talk tough?" "No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one," he tweeted. Some Republican lawmakers and officials have been pushing back against Trump's series of false claims about the presidential election, although not all mentioned him by name. NBC News projected that Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, won her House race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District on Tuesday. Crenshaw, also a loyal Trump supporter, won re-election to represent Texas' 2nd Congressional District. Share this -







Photo: Naked Cowboy exchanges words with Biden supporter in N.Y.C.'s Times Square Biden supporter Julie De Laurier urges the Naked Cowboy, a Trump supporter, to keep appropriate social distance in Times Square in New York on Friday. Julius Constantine Motal / NBC News







GOP Sen. Perdue's campaign is preparing for 'coming runoff' in Georgia NBC News has yet to make a projection in their race, but Sen. David Perdue's campaign said Friday that it's preparing for a runoff election against Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia. A runoff election between Perdue and Ossoff could be pivotal for control of the U.S. Senate, and would come Jan. 5 - the same day Georgia is holding another Senate runoff election between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. "The stakes in this election could not be higher: a vote for Ossoff is a vote to hand power to Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats in Washington," Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry said in a statement. "Georgians won't let that happen." "We are excited for overtime," Fry added, citing Perdue's "commanding lead." With 98 percent of the vote in, Perdue is leading Ossoff by 2 percentage points, and is .2 percent under the 50 percent total vote threshold he needs to win the seat outright. Ossoff told reporters in Atlanta earlier Friday that he too believed "this race is headed to a runoff," but maintained that "we have all the momentum, all the energy, and we're on the right side of history." "Retirement is coming for Sen. David Perdue," Ossoff said.







Bossie to lead Trump's election challenges President Trump's campaign has tasked David Bossie, his deputy campaign manager in 2016 and the head of the conservative advocacy group Citizens United, to lead its efforts to challenge election results in several states, including Arizona and Pennsylvania, according to a person familiar with the decision. Bossie has already been involved in coordinating the legal efforts and in communication with lawyers involved, a person familiar with the strategy said. But it is unclear if he will serve the same role that James Baker did for George W. Bush in 2000, coordinating the legal response and strategy. The New York Times first reported Bossie would take the lead on election litigation.







Photo: Alex Jones joins protesters in Maricopa County Far-right radio show host Alex Jones prepares to speak to supporters of President Donald Trump in front of the Maricopa County Election Department as votes were being counted Friday in Phoenix. Olivier Touron / AFP - Getty Images







Pennsylvania GOP asks Supreme Court to stop count of mail-in ballots that arrived after Tuesday Pennsylvania Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to order election officials to stop counting mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day. "The vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next president of the United States," the party said in its emergency application. The GOP said that although the state's top election official has directed all counties to separate out the ballots that arrive after Election Day but before 5 p.m. Friday, it is unclear whether all the counties are obeying that directive. GOP asks Supreme Court to block late ballots in Pennsylvania Nov. 6, 2020 06:48 The Republicans said the state Supreme Court had no authority to extend the mail-in ballot deadline, and therefore any votes cast during the extended period should not be counted. They asked the U.S. Supreme Court to order all counties to keep the late ballots separate and not to count them. Otherwise, they said, it might not be possible to remove those ballots from the count if the party later prevails on its argument that the deadline extension was illegal. The party asked for a ruling "as soon as possible." The court will likely seek a response from the state before acting.







Former Rep. Gabby Giffords celebrates husband Mark Kelly's Senate win how it started: how it's going: pic.twitter.com/GY9eGXQVx6 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) November 6, 2020