Sen. Coons on what to expect from Joe Biden tonight Sen. Chris Coons outlined what Joe Biden is expected to say in remarks to the nation Friday night. “I think you will likely hear an update on the race in which he’ll convey his confidence in the system, his optimism about the ultimate outcome, and his determination to lead a responsible path forward rather than some pronouncement that might make us feel all a little bit better and go to sleep sooner," Coons said. "He is respecting the process and making sure it plays out thoroughly,” Coons said. The Delaware senator, who holds Biden’s former seat, also said that he does not expect a call from Pennsylvania today after texting with Sen. Bob Casey. But he said Casey predicted Biden would double the margin between him and Trump after more votes are tallied tomorrow. Share this -







Federal judge denies Republicans' bid challenging Nevada vote-counting A federal judge has denied a legal bid by two Republican congressional campaigns that could have ground vote-counting in Clark County, Nevada to a halt. The action — which was supported by the Trump campaign — mirrored a similar bid in state court charging the technology being used to perform signature matching in the state is unreliable and should not be used. The state court bid was rejected earlier in the week. The Nevada Secretary of State's office urged the federal court judge, Andrew Gordon, to do the same deny the "extraordinary" request. "Voting is at the heart of Nevada’s government and evidence, rather than unsupported assertions, should be required to stop the counting of valid Nevada ballots," the office argued. Gordon agreed and rejected the campaigns' motion for a temporary restraining order blocking the system from being used and demanding all the mail ballots in the county be rechecked manually, as well as changes to the state's vote-watching system. Gordon found there was "little to no evidence" that the technology being used is a problem, and said, “I should not usurp that proper law of state legislatures and re-write state election laws.” Share this -







What are 'provisional ballots' and why it takes time to count them Provisional ballots — used by voters if there's a question about their eligibility when they show up at the polls — are slowing the count of the presidential election three days after polls closed. And there could be enough provisional ballots to affect the race in some key states. Such ballots are used only when a voter has an issue that needs to be resolved before their vote can be counted, so they take longer to process than regular ballots and can be subject to legal action and challenges. They are a fallback when a voter can't immediately prove they're eligible to vote when they show up at the polls or their information doesn't match what's listed on voter rolls. The voter may have moved, but their new address is not reflected on the voter roll in their new precinct. They may have forgotten to bring an ID in a state that requires one to vote. They may have changed their name or their name may be misspelled on the rolls. Or they may have been removed from the rolls by a glitch or regular purge of voters who haven't cast a ballot in a long time. And especially relevant this year, in some states, if a voter requested an absentee ballot but decided for whatever reason to vote in person, they may have been required to bring their absentee ballot to the voting place, where they would then hand it over in exchange for a new in-person ballot. That's done to ensure they don't vote twice. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Supreme Court Justice Alito weighs in on Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito late Friday granted part of a request from Pennsylvania's state Republicans, who wanted an order regarding mail ballots that came in during the extended deadline. He ordered county election officials to comply with a previous directive issued by the secretary of state to keep separate the mail ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m. But he did not order the state to stop counting them. He also ordered the state to file a response to the Republican request by 2 p.m. Saturday. The state GOP told the court midday Friday that even though the secretary of state directed counties to separate out the ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m., it was unclear whether all the counties were obeying that directive. Supreme Court rejects GOP request to halt mail-in ballot count Nov. 7, 2020 02:45 "The vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States, and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots," they told the justices. They asked the Supreme Court to order the secretary to repeat her directive to keep the late ballots separate — and this time to add that they should not even be counted. Otherwise, the Republicans said, it might not be possible to remove those ballots from the count if the party later prevails on its argument that the deadline extension was illegal. They argued that the state Supreme Court had no authority to extend the mail ballot deadline, and therefore any votes cast during the extended period should not be counted. Share this -







In Florida, Spanish-language misinformation embraces misleading Election Day claims MIAMI — As Joe Biden inches closer to winning in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Spanish-language disinformation is intensifying among Florida Latinos claiming fraud and rigged elections. A well-known former candidate for state office in Florida posted an impassioned video in Spanish on Facebook boosting the baseless claim that the election is being stolen from President Donald Trump. The video has since been reposted to Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than 116,000 times over the past two days. “You have the historical authority to destroy the communists that are in the department of elections,” the man said, adding that it’s time to take to the streets to defend Trump. The new wave of false claims comes after Democrats raised alarms in the run-up to the election about Spanish-language misinformation that had circulated among Latino voters in Florida. And while researchers said Election Day passed without evidence of major English-language misinformation campaigns on social media, they cautioned that the coming days and weeks would be challenging. On Friday morning, a doctored photo was being passed around in WhatsApp groups, a popular app among Latinos in Florida, showing Biden leaning uncomfortably close behind the former president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, who herself was accused of electoral fraud in the South American country. Her image has been used in various Spanish-language misinformation memes about the outcome of the U.S. election on WhatsApp. Click here for the full story Share this -







U.S. breaks single-day record of over 100,000 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day for the third day in a row, breaking the previous records, according to an NBC News tally. There have been at least 122,365 new Covid-19 cases reported in the U.S. today, eclipsing yesterday's previous single-day record of 121,289 cases, according to an NBC News count. As the election hangs in the balance, the country is still grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases. Getting control of the virus was one of the top issues for a majority of voters in their vote for president — a reminder of the high stakes of the election as votes continue to be counted. According to early results from the NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters, 61 percent said rising coronavirus cases were a significant factor in their vote — including a quarter who said the surge was the most important factor. Only 33 percent of voters said recent spikes in Covid-19 cases were not important to their vote for president. Share this -







Georgia poll worker forced into hiding while more Fulton County votes come in The elections director of Georgia's most populous county said Friday he expects officials will upload their final 4,600 ballots before the end of the night — despite online trolls robbing him of the services of one of his fastest workers. Fulton County elections director Richard Barron told reporters he expects the county's final 3,800 provisional ballots and over 800 overseas and military ballots will be added to the state's vote tally before midnight. Georgia officials defend poll worker forced into hiding over false viral video Nov. 7, 2020 03:48 He added the work was being done without one of his most dependable employees. The man started getting threats after video of him throwing out a piece of paper went viral on Twitter and Facebook, where he was accused of being "corrupt" and throwing out ballots. Barron said the accusation was "undeniably false" — the worker had thrown out an instruction sheet a voter had mistakenly included with their ballot, which is a piece of paper that's much smaller than the 19-inch ballots. He said the worker's name, address and even information about his car were circulating online by people accusing him of "fraud," forcing him into hiding. Barron said he spoke to the worker and "I expressed my sorrow that all this had happened to him, simply for being an election worker." Share this -





