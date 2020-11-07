Biden predicts win, calls for unity, as presidential race still undecided

WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden on Friday night once again predicted victory in the 2020 race, calling for unity after the final results come in and claiming that the vote that had so far been counted proved that the nation had given him a “mandate for action” on issues like combatting the pandemic.

“We don’t have a final declaration, a victory yet. But the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story,” Biden said in a brief speech from his campaign headquarters. “We’re going to win this race.”

According to NBC News, Biden has received 253 Electoral College votes, compared to 214 for President Donald Trump. The battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina remain too close to call, according to NBC News.

Citing the fact that he’d already received more than 74.3 million votes — the most ever by any presidential candidate — Biden said he was “going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us.”

Click here for the full story.