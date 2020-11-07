Supreme Court Justice Alito weighs in on Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito late Friday granted part of a request from Pennsylvania state Republicans, who wanted an order regarding mail ballots that came in during the extended deadline.

He ordered county election officials to comply with a previous directive issued by the secretary of state to keep separate the mail ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m. But he did not order the state to stop counting them.

He also ordered the state to file a response to the Republican request by 2 p.m. Saturday.

The state GOP told the court midday Friday that even though the secretary of state directed counties to separate out the ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m., it was unclear whether all the counties were obeying that directive.

"The vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States, and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots," they told the justices.

They asked the Supreme Court to order the secretary to repeat her directive to keep the late ballots separate — and this time to add that they should not even be counted. Otherwise, the Republicans said, it might not be possible to remove those ballots from the count if the party later prevails on its argument that the deadline extension was illegal.