Ballot counting enters a fourth day with several key states still too close to call as America waits to find out who won the presidential election.
Joe Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over President Donald Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. He's also on top in Arizona. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign have vowed to fight on even if Biden is declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
—Biden gives window into agenda during speech calling for unity
—As coronavirus cases surge, White House chief of staff tests positive
—What are provisional ballots? And why it takes time to count them
—Georgia plans a recount. History shows it rarely makes a difference.
Trump's election falsehoods 'put a smile' on the faces of dictators, observers warn
LONDON — Accusations of vote-rigging, protests at counting centers and false declarations of victory from an embattled incumbent.
President Donald Trump's baseless claims in the wake of the election are a gift to the world's dictators and undermine American efforts to call out antidemocratic behavior abroad, experts have warned.
Since the election, Trump has launched a rhetorical assault on the basic tenets of American democracy.
He urged officials to stop counting votes when his lead in several battleground states began to narrow; he alleged widespread voter fraud without evidence and wrongly labeled mail-in ballots illegal; and he repeatedly accused the Democrats of trying to "steal" the election.
Even after a first term in which the president has repeatedly undermined democratic values, his comments this week have caused a whole new level of alarm. This only increased when his supporters, some of them armed, began crowding polling centers during knife-edge counts in Arizona and Michigan.
Biden predicts win, calls for unity, as presidential race still undecided
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden on Friday night once again predicted victory in the 2020 race, calling for unity after the final results come in and claiming that the vote that had so far been counted proved that the nation had given him a “mandate for action” on issues like combatting the pandemic.
“We don’t have a final declaration, a victory yet. But the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story,” Biden said in a brief speech from his campaign headquarters. “We’re going to win this race.”
According to NBC News, Biden has received 253 Electoral College votes, compared to 214 for President Donald Trump. The battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina remain too close to call, according to NBC News.
Citing the fact that he’d already received more than 74.3 million votes — the most ever by any presidential candidate — Biden said he was “going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us.”
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News on Friday.
The news comes as the U.S. has recorded for the third day in a row of more than 100,000 new cases, breaking previous records.
Meadows, 61, was among those in attendance Wednesday morning hours after the polls closed for an election night party at the White House, where Trump falsely claimed that he had won the presidential election as millions of votes had yet to be counted and several battleground states were not called.
What are 'provisional ballots' and why it takes time to count them
Provisional ballots — used by voters if there's a question about their eligibility when they show up at the polls — are slowing the count of the presidential election three days after polls closed. And there could be enough provisional ballots to affect the race in some key states.
Such ballots are used only when a voter has an issue that needs to be resolved before their vote can be counted, so they take longer to process than regular ballots and can be subject to legal action and challenges.
They are a fallback when a voter can't immediately prove they're eligible to vote when they show up at the polls or their information doesn't match what's listed on voter rolls.
Supreme Court Justice Alito weighs in on Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito late Friday granted part of a request from Pennsylvania state Republicans, who wanted an order regarding mail ballots that came in during the extended deadline.
He ordered county election officials to comply with a previous directive issued by the secretary of state to keep separate the mail ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m. But he did not order the state to stop counting them.
He also ordered the state to file a response to the Republican request by 2 p.m. Saturday.
The state GOP told the court midday Friday that even though the secretary of state directed counties to separate out the ballots that arrived after Election Day but before Friday at 5 p.m., it was unclear whether all the counties were obeying that directive.
"The vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States, and it is currently unclear whether all 67 county boards of elections are segregating late-arriving ballots," they told the justices.
They asked the Supreme Court to order the secretary to repeat her directive to keep the late ballots separate — and this time to add that they should not even be counted. Otherwise, the Republicans said, it might not be possible to remove those ballots from the count if the party later prevails on its argument that the deadline extension was illegal.
