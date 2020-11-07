President Trump vows to fight election results as legal team scrambles

SEE NEW POSTS

'My ideals are driven by my faith': Raphael Warnock on his Senate runoff race Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020. Jessica McGowan / Pool via Reuters From the pulpit of one of the most storied churches in America, the Rev. Raphael Warnock has blended his fiery sermons of faith and love with urgent social messages of fairness and democracy for the last 15 years. Many members of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the church of Martin Luther King Jr. — wondered from early on, whether Warnock, the church's senior pastor, had political aspirations. He confirmed those longstanding impressions by running for Senate in Georgia, and finds himself one runoff victory away from taking his influential voice to Washington, D.C. "I have been preaching in this campaign the same message I have been preaching for years," Warnock, 51, told NBC News. "I've been trying to point us toward the highest ideals in our humanity and in the covenant we have with one another as American people — that all of us deserve an opportunity to create a prosperous life for us and our families." Read the story.







White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News on Friday. The news comes as the U.S. has recorded for the third day in a row of more than 100,000 new cases, breaking previous records. Meadows, 61, was among those in attendance Wednesday morning hours after the polls closed for an election night party at the White House, where Trump falsely claimed that he had won the presidential election as millions of votes had yet to be counted and several battleground states were not called. Click here for the full story.







What are 'provisional ballots' and why it takes time to count them Provisional ballots — used by voters if there's a question about their eligibility when they show up at the polls — are slowing the count of the presidential election three days after polls closed. And there could be enough provisional ballots to affect the race in some key states. Such ballots are used only when a voter has an issue that needs to be resolved before their vote can be counted, so they take longer to process than regular ballots and can be subject to legal action and challenges. They are a fallback when a voter can't immediately prove they're eligible to vote when they show up at the polls or their information doesn't match what's listed on voter rolls. Click here for the full story.






