Fact check: Trump claims tractors, cardboard as signs of fraud The president continued to make baseless allegations of voter fraud and illegal voting on Saturday morning, complaining in particular that "tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms." ....Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020 There's no news reports of a polling site being affected by farm equipment, though Newt Gingrich made a similar claim on Fox News yesterday. None of the more than 165,000 general election reports made to the nonpartisan Voter Protection hotline mentioned a tractor, either; NBC News reviewed those reports in partnership with ProPublica's Electionland. As for the windows and the cardboard — that did happen, but not the way Trump says it did. At a polling site in Detroit, there were hundreds of challengers and observers from both parties inside the poll counting rooms, but when protesters began filming poll workers and challengers from the outside, the Detroit News reported that poll workers put up cardboard on the windows to keep protestors from filming them. Only the media is allowed to film inside ballot count rooms. The Trump campaign sued over a lack of "meaningful access" to observe the ballot counting, but the lawsuit was tossed lacking evidence of wrongdoing or a lack of access. The suit, the court said, was moot because the counting was done.







Biden widens margin in Georgia, Pennsylvania as final votes tabulated Gwinnett County election workers look over absentee and provisional ballots at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections office on Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Ga. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images Joe Biden's vote margin over President Donald Trump continued on Saturday to widen in several key battleground states, where the final votes were being tabulated. While no winner has been projected, Biden entered Saturday with higher vote totals in four key states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. But all four remained rated by NBC News Decision Desk as too close to call. A call in both Nevada and Arizona in Biden's favor would put him right at the 270 electoral votes needed to win, while a victory in Pennsylvania alone would give him 273 electoral votes. As Americans watched as the vote count entered the fourth day, Democrats have tried to project optimism. "We don't have a final declaration, a victory yet. But the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story," Biden said in a brief speech Friday night. "We're going to win this race." Read the story.







'My ideals are driven by my faith': Raphael Warnock on his Senate runoff race Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks during an Election Night event in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020. Jessica McGowan / Pool via Reuters From the pulpit of one of the most storied churches in America, the Rev. Raphael Warnock has blended his fiery sermons of faith and love with urgent social messages of fairness and democracy for the last 15 years. Many members of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — the church of Martin Luther King Jr. — wondered from early on, whether Warnock, the church's senior pastor, had political aspirations. He confirmed those longstanding impressions by running for Senate in Georgia, and finds himself one runoff victory away from taking his influential voice to Washington, D.C. "I have been preaching in this campaign the same message I have been preaching for years," Warnock, 51, told NBC News. "I've been trying to point us toward the highest ideals in our humanity and in the covenant we have with one another as American people — that all of us deserve an opportunity to create a prosperous life for us and our families." Read the story.







Trump's election falsehoods 'put a smile' on the faces of dictators, observers warn LONDON — Accusations of vote-rigging, protests at counting centers and false declarations of victory from an embattled incumbent. President Donald Trump's baseless claims in the wake of the election are a gift to the world's dictators and undermine American efforts to call out antidemocratic behavior abroad, experts have warned. Since the election, Trump has launched a rhetorical assault on the basic tenets of American democracy. He urged officials to stop counting votes when his lead in several battleground states began to narrow; he alleged widespread voter fraud without evidence and wrongly labeled mail-in ballots illegal; and he repeatedly accused the Democrats of trying to "steal" the election. Even after a first term in which the president has repeatedly undermined democratic values, his comments this week have caused a whole new level of alarm. This only increased when his supporters, some of them armed, began crowding polling centers during knife-edge counts in Arizona and Michigan. Read the full story here. Supporters of President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted in Detroit on Wednesday. Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images







White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for Covid-19 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News on Friday. The news comes as the U.S. has recorded for the third day in a row of more than 100,000 new cases, breaking previous records. Meadows, 61, was among those in attendance Wednesday morning hours after the polls closed for an election night party at the White House, where Trump falsely claimed that he had won the presidential election as millions of votes had yet to be counted and several battleground states were not called. Click here for the full story.







What are 'provisional ballots' and why it takes time to count them Provisional ballots — used by voters if there's a question about their eligibility when they show up at the polls — are slowing the count of the presidential election three days after polls closed. And there could be enough provisional ballots to affect the race in some key states. Such ballots are used only when a voter has an issue that needs to be resolved before their vote can be counted, so they take longer to process than regular ballots and can be subject to legal action and challenges. They are a fallback when a voter can't immediately prove they're eligible to vote when they show up at the polls or their information doesn't match what's listed on voter rolls. Click here for the full story.






