'We did it, Joe': Harris calls Biden

SEE NEW POSTS

'History-making ticket': Hillary Clinton reacts to the Biden-Harris win The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020 Share this -







Nancy Pelosi responds to Biden's win Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement. “Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," she said. Pelosi highlighted Biden's plans to combat Covid-19 and the safe reopening of schools and businesses, followed by "mandates" to rebuild health care, infrastructure and "cleaner government." "President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side," she said. "Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People." Share this -







Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for Vice President in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 19, 2020. Erin Schaff / NYT via Redux file With Joe Biden now projected to win the presidency, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also solidified her place in history Saturday by becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American elected vice president in U.S. history. Harris’ political career has included many barrier-breaking moments, such as serving as the elected attorney general of California and being the second Black woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Harris, 56, the only Black woman currently in the Senate, was elected in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general and, before that, as the San Francisco district attorney. The child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, the native of Oakland, California, has said she was inspired to attend law school after attending civil rights protests with her parents. "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris tweeted Saturday after NBC News projected her victory. "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started." Read the story. Share this -







Photos: Philadelphia reacts to announcement of Biden winning election People celebrate in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020. Rebecca Blackwell / AP People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. Rebecca Blackwell / AP People celebrate after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. Rebecca Blackwell / AP Share this -







Trump responds to projection of Biden's win President Donald Trump reacted to news that Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election by vowing to continue to fight. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said in a statement. "The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election." Trump blamed news outlets for declaring Biden the victor and repeated unfounded claims that rampant voter fraud occurred. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed," Trump said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media." Trump says ‘election is far from over’ in statement Nov. 7, 2020 04:02 Share this -







Biden and Harris tweet their thanks to the country America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020 This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020 Share this -







NBC News Exit Poll: How Biden rebuilt the Democrats' 'blue wall' If 2018 was the year of the suburban woman, 2020 was the year of the white man. This latter group was a major factor in Joe Biden’s ability to rebuild the so-called Democratic blue wall and win the White House. Biden may not have won the majority of white men, but he significantly improved on Hillary Clinton’s performance with this group. The NBC News Exit Poll of early and Election Day voters found this was a significant component in his ability to flip key battleground states back into the Democratic column. Donald Trump won 58 percent of the white male vote, but Biden’s 40 percent showing shrunk the president’s margin with the group from 31 points in 2016 to 18 points in 2020. This was especially important in the blue wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where white men made up between 38 and 41 percent of the total electorate — a higher share than the nation as a whole (32 percent). Biden’s strong showing with white men, combined with the backing of more than 7 in 10 voters of color, helped propel him to victory. Another reason why Biden won the popular vote is because most voters like him. Just over half (52 percent) said they have a favorable opinion of him, which is better than Clinton’s 43 percent favorable rating in 2016. By contrast, less than half (45 percent) of 2020 voters had a favorable opinion of Trump, although this is an improvement from four years ago (38 percent). A key element in Trump’s 2016 victory was the fact that he won over voters who held unfavorable views of both candidates. He repeated that feat this year, but with one crucial difference: Far fewer voters this time around disliked both candidates — just 4 percent, compared with 18 percent who felt that way four years ago. Other factors in Biden’s success are that he won: independent voters (54 percent to 40 percent), a group Trump carried by 4 points in 2016

voters under age 30 (62 percent to 35 percent)

those who said the recent rise in Covid-19 cases was the most important factor in their vote (61 percent to 38 percent)

those who believe climate change is a serious problem (68 percent to 29 percent)

those who believe racism is the nation’s most important problem (87 percent to 11 percent)

those who are dissatisfied or angry with the federal government (70 percent to 28 percent) Share this -







BIDEN DEFEATS TRUMP TO WIN THE WHITE HOUSE, NBC NEWS PROJECTS Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes. He had focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country. The results came on the fourth day of ballot counting after Election Day. Biden will become the 46th president on Jan. 20. Joe Biden is president-elect, NBC News projects Nov. 7, 2020 01:02 Share this -





