The scene in Times Square

'History-making ticket': Hillary Clinton reacts to the Biden-Harris win The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.







Nancy Pelosi responds to Biden's win Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement. "Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," she said. Pelosi highlighted Biden's plans to combat Covid-19 and the safe reopening of schools and businesses, followed by "mandates" to rebuild health care, infrastructure and "cleaner government." "President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side," she said. "Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People."







Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for Vice President in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 19, 2020. With Joe Biden now projected to win the presidency, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also solidified her place in history Saturday by becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American elected vice president in U.S. history. Harris' political career has included many barrier-breaking moments, such as serving as the elected attorney general of California and being the second Black woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate. Harris, 56, the only Black woman currently in the Senate, was elected in 2016 after serving as California's attorney general and, before that, as the San Francisco district attorney. The child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, the native of Oakland, California, has said she was inspired to attend law school after attending civil rights protests with her parents. "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris tweeted Saturday after NBC News projected her victory. "It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started."







Photos: Philadelphia reacts to announcement of Biden winning election People celebrate in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020. People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. People celebrate after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, on Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia.







Trump responds to projection of Biden's win President Donald Trump reacted to news that Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election by vowing to continue to fight. "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump said in a statement. "The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election." Trump blamed news outlets for declaring Biden the victor and repeated unfounded claims that rampant voter fraud occurred. "We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," Trump said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."







America, I'm honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. — Joe Biden
This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started. — Kamala Harris






