Biden's win sparks street celebrations around the country

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to defeat President Donald Trump. The victory ended one of the most tumultuous and longest campaigns in modern history.

Shouts of joy could also be heard around several New York City neighborhoods. In one video filmed in Washington Heights, cars honked their horns as pedestrians lining the sidewalks clapped and cheered.

Within seconds of the race being called, a group at Black Lives Matter plaza outside the White House erupted in cheers.

The announcement that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election sparked spontaneous street celebrations around the country on Saturday.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side," she said. "Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People."

Pelosi highlighted Biden's plans to combat Covid-19 and the safe reopening of schools and businesses, followed by "mandates" to rebuild health care, infrastructure and "cleaner government."

“Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," she said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement .

Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect

Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for Vice President in Wilmington, Del., on Aug. 19, 2020. Erin Schaff / NYT via Redux file

With Joe Biden now projected to win the presidency, his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also solidified her place in history Saturday by becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American elected vice president in U.S. history.

Harris’ political career has included many barrier-breaking moments, such as serving as the elected attorney general of California and being the second Black woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Harris, 56, the only Black woman currently in the Senate, was elected in 2016 after serving as California’s attorney general and, before that, as the San Francisco district attorney. The child of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, the native of Oakland, California, has said she was inspired to attend law school after attending civil rights protests with her parents.

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me," Harris tweeted Saturday after NBC News projected her victory. "It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."

Read the story.