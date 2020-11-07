SEE NEW POSTS

Trump golfs as Biden named president-elect President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., on Saturday. Patrick Semansky / AP







Photos: Spontaneous celebrations as news spreads of Biden victory People in Philadelphia react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the presidential election. Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters Biden supporters in New York's Central Park. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Rebecca Blackwell / AP







Biden's win sparks street celebrations around the country The announcement that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election sparked spontaneous street celebrations around the country on Saturday. Within seconds of the race being called, a group at Black Lives Matter plaza outside the White House erupted in cheers. Shouts of joy could also be heard around several New York City neighborhoods. In one video filmed in Washington Heights, cars honked their horns as pedestrians lining the sidewalks clapped and cheered. Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to defeat President Donald Trump. The victory ended one of the most tumultuous and longest campaigns in modern history. Read the story.







The scene in Times Square







'History-making ticket': Hillary Clinton reacts to the Biden-Harris win The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.



It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.



Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020







Nancy Pelosi responds to Biden's win Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi responded to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement. "Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America. A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States – a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," she said. Pelosi highlighted Biden's plans to combat Covid-19 and the safe reopening of schools and businesses, followed by "mandates" to rebuild health care, infrastructure and "cleaner government." "President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House Majority by their side," she said. "Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People."






