Hundreds celebrate outside the White House after Joe Biden is projected president-elect

Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.

Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.

Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.

Check here for more on the presidential results.

Stories we're following: