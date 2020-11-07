Kornacki explains how Joe Biden won Pennsylvania

Senate Democrats contemplate divided government under a Biden presidency

U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results next to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 6, 2020. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Senate Democrats are coming to terms with the possibility of a different type of Congress than they had expected — one without a clear Democratic majority.

Instead of sweeping Democratic policy changes with a Democratic president willing to sign bills into law, they are bracing for a best-case scenario of cooperative Republicans agreeable to incremental policy wins. But they fear a brick wall will be built by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who could retain his position as majority leader after all Senate races are called.

“I am going to clean the slate and be open-minded to the idea that this will open up a new era of cooperation,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a phone interview.

“The real test is whether there’s going to be a blockade against [Biden] Cabinet. If there is, we know [Republicans] are deciding to go scorched-earth,” Schatz added.

Democrats have little trust in McConnell, a partisan tactician whose top priority is maintaining his Republican majority. They also say McConnell will have little incentive to cooperate — he will be navigating as many as a half-dozen Senate Republicans who will immediately begin posturing for a potential 2024 presidential run.

