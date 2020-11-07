LIVE COVERAGE

Election results live: Joe Biden elected president

Biden will become the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Watch Live: NBC News special election coverageChelsea Stahl / NBC News

Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.

Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.

Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.

Stories we're following:

—Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect

Biden gives window into agenda during speech calling for unity

—As coronavirus cases surge, White House chief of staff tests positive

Sakshi Venkatraman

2h ago / 6:49 PM UTC

Desi Twitter bursts with pride over Kamala Harris as VP-elect

Desi Twitter erupted Saturday in response to the news that Joe Biden became president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Many on Desi Twitter, the space where South Asians share everything from political commentary to inside jokes and memes, celebrated the win for representation.

Leading up to the election, a report found that 65 percent of Indian Americans were planning to vote for Biden. Demographic breakdowns for Asian Americans have not yet been released for this year's election.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, had highlighted her roots in her vice presidential acceptance speech in August, acknowledging "my chitthis," the Tamil word for "aunts."

That instance had created an emotional stir for her South Asian supporters. Here's how the community reacted to the news of her election Saturday.

Suzanne Gamboa

2h ago / 6:26 PM UTC

Pennsylvania Latinos were pivotal for Biden in the state

Latinos are a small part of Pennsylvania’s electorate but came out strong for Joe Biden and were pivotal in helping deliver the state he needed to become the winner in the presidential race Saturday.

Exit polling showed Latinos were about 4 percent of all voters who showed up at the polls this election. As many as 6 in 10 Latino voters cast their ballots for him. President Donald Trump got 35 percent of Latino votes.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won about three-quarters of the Latino vote in Pennsylvania and Trump got 22 percent.

A little more than half a million Latinos — about half of the state's Hispanic residents — are eligible to vote in Pennsylvania. Puerto Ricans are the dominant Latino group, followed by Dominican Americans and Mexicans.

“We already knew that since the last presidential election, there were 300,000 new Latino voters in Pennsylvania, and we know that based on the results we have seen that without those folks coming and participating, maybe the result wouldn’t have been the same,” said Thaís Carrero, Pennsylvania director of CASA in Action, a progressive group that does political organizing around Latino and immigrant rights advocacy, which endorsed Biden in August.

NBC News

2h ago / 6:11 PM UTC

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani vows lawsuits challenging votes in Pennsylvania

Nov. 7, 202007:46

 

2h ago / 6:09 PM UTC

Kornacki explains how Joe Biden won Pennsylvania

Nov. 7, 202003:41

Leigh Ann Caldwell and Julie Tsirkin

2h ago / 6:17 PM UTC

Senate Democrats contemplate divided government under a Biden presidency

U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results next to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 6, 2020.Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Senate Democrats are coming to terms with the possibility of a different type of Congress than they had expected — one without a clear Democratic majority.

Instead of sweeping Democratic policy changes with a Democratic president willing to sign bills into law, they are bracing for a best-case scenario of cooperative Republicans agreeable to incremental policy wins. But they fear a brick wall will be built by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who could retain his position as majority leader after all Senate races are called.

“I am going to clean the slate and be open-minded to the idea that this will open up a new era of cooperation,” Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a phone interview.

“The real test is whether there’s going to be a blockade against [Biden] Cabinet. If there is, we know [Republicans] are deciding to go scorched-earth,” Schatz added.

Democrats have little trust in McConnell, a partisan tactician whose top priority is maintaining his Republican majority. They also say McConnell will have little incentive to cooperate — he will be navigating as many as a half-dozen Senate Republicans who will immediately begin posturing for a potential 2024 presidential run.

Senate Republicans could have 'huge impact' on how Biden can govern

Nov. 7, 202003:52

NBC News

3h ago / 5:52 PM UTC

Hundreds celebrate outside the White House after Joe Biden is projected president-elect

Nov. 7, 202001:42

NBC News

2h ago / 6:12 PM UTC

Trump golfs as Biden named president-elect

President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., on Saturday.Patrick Semansky / AP
3h ago / 5:43 PM UTC

Photos: Spontaneous celebrations as news spreads of Biden victory

People in Philadelphia react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the presidential election.Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters
Biden supporters in New York's Central Park.Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
Outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Minyvonne Burke

3h ago / 5:38 PM UTC

Biden's win sparks street celebrations around the country

The announcement that Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidential election sparked spontaneous street celebrations around the country on Saturday.

Within seconds of the race being called, a group at Black Lives Matter plaza outside the White House erupted in cheers.

Shouts of joy could also be heard around several New York City neighborhoods. In one video filmed in Washington Heights, cars honked their horns as pedestrians lining the sidewalks clapped and cheered.

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to defeat President Donald Trump. The victory ended one of the most tumultuous and longest campaigns in modern history.

3h ago / 5:36 PM UTC

Biden: ‘I am honored and humbled’

Nov. 7, 202002:30
3h ago / 5:35 PM UTC

The scene in Times Square

 