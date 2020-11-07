Desi Twitter bursts with pride over Kamala Harris as VP-elect

Desi Twitter erupted Saturday in response to the news that Joe Biden became president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Many on Desi Twitter, the space where South Asians share everything from political commentary to inside jokes and memes, celebrated the win for representation.

Leading up to the election, a report found that 65 percent of Indian Americans were planning to vote for Biden. Demographic breakdowns for Asian Americans have not yet been released for this year's election.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, had highlighted her roots in her vice presidential acceptance speech in August, acknowledging "my chitthis," the Tamil word for "aunts."

That instance had created an emotional stir for her South Asian supporters. Here's how the community reacted to the news of her election Saturday.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. The week of Diwali, no less. 🇺🇸🪔🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/5WkqApxyTL — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 7, 2020

I’ve been telling my daughters they can be whatever they want when they grow up. Today I believe it! #KamalaHarris #SouthAsiansForBiden https://t.co/4q8RYy4VY8 — Rizwan Manji (@Riz_Manji) November 7, 2020

