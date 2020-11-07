SEE NEW POSTS

'America has spoken and democracy has won': Bill Clinton congratulates Biden, Harris Former President Bill Clinton congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday afternoon on Twitter, saying they will "bring us together." America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020







Pelosi, Schumer call Biden on his victory, say they hope to 'achieve great things' together Around 12:45 p.m. ET, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called President-elect Biden to congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior Democratic aide. "It was a happy call," the aide said, adding that Biden's wife, Jill, also participated. "Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to achieve great things for the American people."







Pennsylvania Latinos were pivotal for Biden in the state Latinos are a small part of Pennsylvania's electorate but came out strong for Joe Biden and were pivotal in helping deliver the state he needed to become the winner in the presidential race Saturday. Exit polling showed Latinos were about 4 percent of all voters who showed up at the polls this election. As many as 6 in 10 Latino voters cast their ballots for him. President Donald Trump got 35 percent of Latino votes. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won about three-quarters of the Latino vote in Pennsylvania and Trump got 22 percent. A little more than half a million Latinos — about half of the state's Hispanic residents — are eligible to vote in Pennsylvania. Puerto Ricans are the dominant Latino group, followed by Dominican Americans and Mexicans. "We already knew that since the last presidential election, there were 300,000 new Latino voters in Pennsylvania, and we know that based on the results we have seen that without those folks coming and participating, maybe the result wouldn't have been the same," said Thaís Carrero, Pennsylvania director of CASA in Action, a progressive group that does political organizing around Latino and immigrant rights advocacy, which endorsed Biden in August. Click here for the full story.







Senate Democrats contemplate divided government under a Biden presidency U.S Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about election results next to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 6, 2020. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Senate Democrats are coming to terms with the possibility of a different type of Congress than they had expected — one without a clear Democratic majority. Instead of sweeping Democratic policy changes with a Democratic president willing to sign bills into law, they are bracing for a best-case scenario of cooperative Republicans agreeable to incremental policy wins. But they fear a brick wall will be built by Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who could retain his position as majority leader after all Senate races are called. "I am going to clean the slate and be open-minded to the idea that this will open up a new era of cooperation," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a phone interview. "The real test is whether there's going to be a blockade against [Biden] Cabinet. If there is, we know [Republicans] are deciding to go scorched-earth," Schatz added. Democrats have little trust in McConnell, a partisan tactician whose top priority is maintaining his Republican majority. They also say McConnell will have little incentive to cooperate — he will be navigating as many as a half-dozen Senate Republicans who will immediately begin posturing for a potential 2024 presidential run. Read the story. Senate Republicans could have 'huge impact' on how Biden can govern Nov. 7, 2020 03:52







Trump golfs as Biden named president-elect President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Va., on Saturday. Patrick Semansky / AP







Photos: Spontaneous celebrations as news spreads of Biden victory People in Philadelphia react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the presidential election. Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters Biden supporters in New York's Central Park. Caitlin Ochs / Reuters Outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Rebecca Blackwell / AP






