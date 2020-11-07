Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.
Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
Biden wins Nevada, NBC News projects
Around 2 p.m. ET, NBC News projected that Biden has won Nevada, allocating 6 electoral votes to the president-elect.
Biden now has 279 Electoral College votes, while Trump has 214 votes. NBC News projected Biden had become the president-elect earlier on Saturday.
The only states that NBC News has not called yet in the presidential race are Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Alaska.
Ukrainian president, of the 'perfect phone call,' congrats Biden and Harris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the world leader whose phone call with President Donald Trump last year led to the House impeaching the president, congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
He said Ukraine is "optimistic" about the future of its strategic partnership with the U.S.
The House impeached Trump in December 2019 after Democrats said there was ample evidence that Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding almost $400 million in U.S. aid.
After Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, relief sweeps through America's allies
Sighs of relief rippled through the capitals of the United States' traditional allies Saturday after Joe Biden became president-elect.
Many leaders have been battered by four years of the convention-smashing President Donald Trump and see in Biden a counterpart who will try and return America onto a path of multilateralism and international cooperation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had a fraught relationship with Trump, was among the first world leaders to issue a statement congratulating Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.
"Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage," Trudeau wrote soon after news emerged that the former vice president had won the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, according to NBC News projections. "I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was less diplomatic. "Welcome back America!" she wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election!"
Jill Biden says husband will be a president for 'all families'
'Adiós Trump' T-shirt sale will fund DACA kids, says Julián Castro
SAN ANTONIO — Former presidential candidate Julián Castro has the words some Democrats may be looking for as the news sinks in that Joe Biden is the projected president-elect: Adiós Trump!
Castro, who made that a catchphrase of his primary campaign, relaunched T-shirts with the phrase as soon as Biden hit the magic Electoral College vote number to become the projected president-elect Saturday.
Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama-Biden administration, said repeatedly on the trail that he looked forward to the day when the traditional moment would come for the new president to usher out the old one.
He imagined it would be him with his wife and children, as any ambitious candidate would, and Marine One would be taking off and the nation would be saying, "Adiós Trump."
The proceeds from the sale of his T-shirts will go toward helping young immigrants who are renewing their permission to remain in the country and work under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program — which President Donald Trump has tried to end.
'America has spoken and democracy has won': Bill Clinton congratulates Biden, Harris
Former President Bill Clinton congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday afternoon on Twitter, saying they will "bring us together."
Pelosi, Schumer call Biden on his victory, say they hope to 'achieve great things' together
Around 12:45 p.m. ET, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called President-elect Biden to congratulate him on his victory, according to a senior Democratic aide.
"It was a happy call," the aide said, adding that Biden's wife, Jill, also participated. "Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer look forward to working with the Biden-Harris administration to achieve great things for the American people."
Desi Twitter bursts with pride over Kamala Harris as VP-elect
Desi Twitter erupted Saturday in response to the news that Joe Biden became president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.
Many on Desi Twitter, the space where South Asians share everything from political commentary to inside jokes and memes, celebrated the win for representation.
Leading up to the election, a report found that 65 percent of Indian Americans were planning to vote for Biden. Demographic breakdowns for Asian Americans have not yet been released for this year's election.
Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, had highlighted her roots in her vice presidential acceptance speech in August, acknowledging "my chitthis," the Tamil word for "aunts."
That instance had created an emotional stir for her South Asian supporters. Here's how the community reacted to the news of her election Saturday.
Pennsylvania Latinos were pivotal for Biden in the state
Latinos are a small part of Pennsylvania’s electorate but came out strong for Joe Biden and were pivotal in helping deliver the state he needed to become the winner in the presidential race Saturday.
Exit polling showed Latinos were about 4 percent of all voters who showed up at the polls this election. As many as 6 in 10 Latino voters cast their ballots for him. President Donald Trump got 35 percent of Latino votes.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won about three-quarters of the Latino vote in Pennsylvania and Trump got 22 percent.
A little more than half a million Latinos — about half of the state's Hispanic residents — are eligible to vote in Pennsylvania. Puerto Ricans are the dominant Latino group, followed by Dominican Americans and Mexicans.
“We already knew that since the last presidential election, there were 300,000 new Latino voters in Pennsylvania, and we know that based on the results we have seen that without those folks coming and participating, maybe the result wouldn’t have been the same,” said Thaís Carrero, Pennsylvania director of CASA in Action, a progressive group that does political organizing around Latino and immigrant rights advocacy, which endorsed Biden in August.
