Pennsylvania to Supreme Court: Don't stop the count of later-arriving mail-in ballots The state of Pennsylvania urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to deny the request from the state Republican Party, which on Friday sought an order stopping the counting of mail-in ballots that arrived during the extended deadline period. For starters, the state said, that would complicate tabulating the results in state races, "impacting the commonwealth’s ability to seat its General Assembly by December 1, 2020, as required by the Pennsylvania Constitution." Second, the state said, there's no evidence that any counties are disregarding the secretary of state's directive to keep those ballots separate and tally them separately: "63 counties have already confirmed to the secretary their compliance with the prior guidance, including the commonwealth’s two largest counties (Allegheny and Philadelphia). And no county has expressed an intention to violate the guidance," officials said. One of those counties, Luzerne, filed its own response, asking, in essence, what difference does any of this make? The county says it's hard to see "how the ballots in question will have any relevance to the electoral outcome." Share this -







Photo: Chuck Schumer celebrates in New York Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrates in Brooklyn, N.Y., as media announce that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Dane Rhys / Reuters Share this -







Carter says he looks forward to the 'positive change' coming Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Saturday congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their projected win. "Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," he said. "We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation." Carter is only one of a few incumbent presidents in the 20th century not to win re-election to the White House. Share this -







Obama has spoken to both Biden and Harris "President Obama spoke separately this afternoon with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," a spokesperson for the former president said. "He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times." Share this -







Biden wins Nevada, NBC News projects Around 2 p.m. ET, NBC News projected that Biden has won Nevada, allocating 6 electoral votes to the president-elect. Biden now has 279 Electoral College votes, while Trump has 214 votes. NBC News projected Biden had become the president-elect earlier on Saturday. The only states that NBC News has not called yet in the presidential race are Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Alaska. NBC News projects Biden will win Nevada Nov. 7, 2020 01:00 Share this -







After Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, relief sweeps through America's allies Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Joe Biden. David Kawai / Bloomberg via Getty Images Sighs of relief rippled through the capitals of the United States' traditional allies Saturday after Joe Biden became president-elect. Many leaders have been battered by four years of the convention-smashing President Donald Trump and see in Biden a counterpart who will try and return America onto a path of multilateralism and international cooperation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had a fraught relationship with Trump, was among the first world leaders to issue a statement congratulating Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. "Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage," Trudeau wrote soon after news emerged that the former vice president had won the pivotal state of Pennsylvania, according to NBC News projections. "I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was less diplomatic. "Welcome back America!" she wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election!" Read the story. Share this -







Jill Biden says husband will be a president for 'all families' He will be a President for all of our families. pic.twitter.com/iGPKLMMIcK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) November 7, 2020 Share this -







'Adiós Trump' T-shirt sale will fund DACA kids, says Julián Castro SAN ANTONIO — Former presidential candidate Julián Castro has the words some Democrats may be looking for as the news sinks in that Joe Biden is the projected president-elect: Adiós Trump! Castro, who made that a catchphrase of his primary campaign, relaunched T-shirts with the phrase as soon as Biden hit the magic Electoral College vote number to become the projected president-elect Saturday. Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama-Biden administration, said repeatedly on the trail that he looked forward to the day when the traditional moment would come for the new president to usher out the old one. He imagined it would be him with his wife and children, as any ambitious candidate would, and Marine One would be taking off and the nation would be saying, "Adiós Trump." The proceeds from the sale of his T-shirts will go toward helping young immigrants who are renewing their permission to remain in the country and work under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program — which President Donald Trump has tried to end. Share this -







'America has spoken and democracy has won': Bill Clinton congratulates Biden, Harris Former President Bill Clinton congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday afternoon on Twitter, saying they will "bring us together." America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020 Share this -





