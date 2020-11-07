Clyburn: 'I'm very ecstatic'

Rep. James Clyburn, who's been credited with reviving Joe Biden's struggling presidential campaign in South Carolina during the Democratic primaries earlier this year, hailed his victory in the presidential race in an interview with CNN on Saturday.

"I'm very pleased with the results. I'm very ecstatic about what may be the future of this great country of ours," the powerful South Carolina Democrat said. "I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backward steps in that pursuit of perfection. And so, I am pleased that we can now get back on course."

He also said he was "moved" by Sen. Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect, and revealed that despite what he was saying publicly at the time, he'd urged Biden to pick a running mate of color.

"I never said that publicly so I don't think you ought to diminish your candidate, and when you ever tell a candidate what he must do publicly, that diminishes the standard with the public. So, I gave all my advice to him in private, but I'm very pleased that it was a Black woman selected. I think it cemented his relationship to the Black community," he said.

"I'm the father of three daughters and I have two granddaughters, and to me this breaks the glass ceiling for them and all other daughters and granddaughters in the world. So, I was very, very moved by this."