Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.
Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
Biden to launch presidential transition, name Covid task force
Joe Biden on Monday will officially launch his presidential transition, for which, as a major party nominee, he laid the groundwork months ago by establishing a transition team as required by federal law.
Biden is also expected to name his coronavirus task force Monday, according to a campaign source — a move that indicates how he is prioritizing the issue. The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of medicine at Yale University.
'Democracy won!': Biden's victory cheered by Lizzo, Eva Longoria, LeBron other activist celebs
Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump to become the next U.S. president prompted a wave of reaction on social media on Saturday, including from celebrities who had actively supported the former vice president’s candidacy.
Actress Eva Longoria, who campaigned for Biden and emceed the Democratic National Convention earlier this year, shared a video showing her TV screen when Biden was declared president-elect. Her enthusiastic cheers can be heard in the background.
"Democracy won!!! USA USA USA," the actress, producer and philanthropist tweeted alongside the video.
Singer Lizzo shared an emotional video on her Instagram page.
"There are a few times in this country when I'm hopeful. But I feel like every time I'm hopeful, it gets taken away from me... I think this is the end of a four-year term that felt like a thousand years," she said tearfully about the coming end to Donald Trump's presidency. "Whether you were blue or were red, that man didn't care about you."
Biden will be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20, and Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.
"The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris," tweeted Kerry Washington, an actress, producer and director who also emceed the Democratic National Convention alongside Longoria.
Other celebrities such as NBA star LeBron James, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, musician John Legend and many more also cheered Biden's victory.
As Trump leaves Virginia golf course, Biden supporters wave goodbye, give him thumbs down
Trump left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon where he spent the first half of the day as networks called the presidential race for Biden.
His motorcade left around 2:30 p.m. ET and a couple hundred people had lined up outside along the entrance to the golf club, with Biden supporters on one side and Trump supporters on the other.
The Biden side of the crowd was all waving bye and giving the motorcade the thumbs down.
There was also a small parade of pro-Trump cars doing laps and someone with a loud speaker chanting "defund the media."
An enormous crowd has formed, meanwhile, outside the White House celebrating Biden's victory.
Clyburn: 'I'm very ecstatic'
Rep. James Clyburn, who's been credited with reviving Joe Biden's struggling presidential campaign in South Carolina during the Democratic primaries earlier this year, hailed his victory in the presidential race in an interview with CNN on Saturday.
"I'm very pleased with the results. I'm very ecstatic about what may be the future of this great country of ours," the powerful South Carolina Democrat said. "I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backward steps in that pursuit of perfection. And so, I am pleased that we can now get back on course."
He also said he was "moved" by Sen. Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect, and revealed that despite what he was saying publicly at the time, he'd urged Biden to pick a running mate of color.
"I never said that publicly so I don't think you ought to diminish your candidate, and when you ever tell a candidate what he must do publicly, that diminishes the standard with the public. So, I gave all my advice to him in private, but I'm very pleased that it was a Black woman selected. I think it cemented his relationship to the Black community," he said.
"I'm the father of three daughters and I have two granddaughters, and to me this breaks the glass ceiling for them and all other daughters and granddaughters in the world. So, I was very, very moved by this."
'Major' day: Biden's German shepherd Major to become first rescue dog in the White House
President-elect Joe Biden's adopted German shepherd, Major, will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering the German shepherd.
Major joins Champ, the Bidens' other German shepherd, in accompanying the incoming first family. Presidential pets are a tradition in the White House.
Pennsylvania to Supreme Court: Don't stop the count of later-arriving mail-in ballots
The state of Pennsylvania urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to deny the request from the state Republican Party, which on Friday sought an order stopping the counting of mail-in ballots that arrived during the extended deadline period.
For starters, the state said, that would complicate tabulating the results in state races, "impacting the commonwealth’s ability to seat its General Assembly by December 1, 2020, as required by the Pennsylvania Constitution."
Second, the state said, there's no evidence that any counties are disregarding the secretary of state's directive to keep those ballots separate and tally them separately: "63 counties have already confirmed to the secretary their compliance with the prior guidance, including the commonwealth’s two largest counties (Allegheny and Philadelphia). And no county has expressed an intention to violate the guidance," officials said.
One of those counties, Luzerne, filed its own response, asking, in essence, what difference does any of this make? The county says it's hard to see "how the ballots in question will have any relevance to the electoral outcome."
Carter says he looks forward to the 'positive change' coming
Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Saturday congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their projected win.
"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," he said. "We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."
Carter is only one of a few incumbent presidents in the 20th century not to win re-election to the White House.
Obama has spoken to both Biden and Harris
"President Obama spoke separately this afternoon with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," a spokesperson for the former president said. "He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times."
Biden wins Nevada, NBC News projects
Around 2 p.m. ET, NBC News projected that Biden has won Nevada, allocating 6 electoral votes to the president-elect.
Biden now has 279 Electoral College votes, while Trump has 214 votes. NBC News projected Biden had become the president-elect earlier on Saturday.
The only states that NBC News has not called yet in the presidential race are Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Alaska.
Ukrainian president, of the 'perfect phone call,' congrats Biden and Harris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the world leader whose phone call with President Donald Trump last year led to the House impeaching the president, congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
He said Ukraine is "optimistic" about the future of its strategic partnership with the U.S.
The House impeached Trump in December 2019 after Democrats said there was ample evidence that Trump had abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, while withholding almost $400 million in U.S. aid.