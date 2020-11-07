SEE NEW POSTS

Biden to launch presidential transition, name Covid task force Joe Biden on Monday will officially launch his presidential transition, for which, as a major party nominee, he laid the groundwork months ago by establishing a transition team as required by federal law. Biden is also expected to name his coronavirus task force Monday, according to a campaign source — a move that indicates how he is prioritizing the issue. The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of medicine at Yale University.







As Trump leaves Virginia golf course, Biden supporters wave goodbye, give him thumbs down Trump left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon where he spent the first half of the day as networks called the presidential race for Biden. His motorcade left around 2:30 p.m. ET and a couple hundred people had lined up outside along the entrance to the golf club, with Biden supporters on one side and Trump supporters on the other. The Biden side of the crowd was all waving bye and giving the motorcade the thumbs down. There was also a small parade of pro-Trump cars doing laps and someone with a loud speaker chanting "defund the media." An enormous crowd has formed, meanwhile, outside the White House celebrating Biden's victory.







Clyburn: 'I'm very ecstatic' Rep. James Clyburn, who's been credited with reviving Joe Biden's struggling presidential campaign in South Carolina during the Democratic primaries earlier this year, hailed his victory in the presidential race in an interview with CNN on Saturday. "I'm very pleased with the results. I'm very ecstatic about what may be the future of this great country of ours," the powerful South Carolina Democrat said. "I could not sit idly by and watch this country take backward steps in that pursuit of perfection. And so, I am pleased that we can now get back on course." He also said he was "moved" by Sen. Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect, and revealed that despite what he was saying publicly at the time, he'd urged Biden to pick a running mate of color. "I never said that publicly so I don't think you ought to diminish your candidate, and when you ever tell a candidate what he must do publicly, that diminishes the standard with the public. So, I gave all my advice to him in private, but I'm very pleased that it was a Black woman selected. I think it cemented his relationship to the Black community," he said. "I'm the father of three daughters and I have two granddaughters, and to me this breaks the glass ceiling for them and all other daughters and granddaughters in the world. So, I was very, very moved by this."







'Major' day: Biden's German shepherd Major to become first rescue dog in the White House President-elect Joe Biden's adopted German shepherd, Major, will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House. The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering the German shepherd. Major joins Champ, the Bidens' other German shepherd, in accompanying the incoming first family. Presidential pets are a tradition in the White House.







Pennsylvania to Supreme Court: Don't stop the count of later-arriving mail-in ballots The state of Pennsylvania urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to deny the request from the state Republican Party, which on Friday sought an order stopping the counting of mail-in ballots that arrived during the extended deadline period. For starters, the state said, that would complicate tabulating the results in state races, "impacting the commonwealth's ability to seat its General Assembly by December 1, 2020, as required by the Pennsylvania Constitution." Second, the state said, there's no evidence that any counties are disregarding the secretary of state's directive to keep those ballots separate and tally them separately: "63 counties have already confirmed to the secretary their compliance with the prior guidance, including the commonwealth's two largest counties (Allegheny and Philadelphia). And no county has expressed an intention to violate the guidance," officials said. One of those counties, Luzerne, filed its own response, asking, in essence, what difference does any of this make? The county says it's hard to see "how the ballots in question will have any relevance to the electoral outcome."







Photo: Chuck Schumer celebrates in New York Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrates in Brooklyn, N.Y., as media announce that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Dane Rhys / Reuters







Carter says he looks forward to the 'positive change' coming Former President Jimmy Carter released a statement Saturday congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their projected win. "Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," he said. "We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation." Carter is only one of a few incumbent presidents in the 20th century not to win re-election to the White House.







Obama has spoken to both Biden and Harris "President Obama spoke separately this afternoon with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," a spokesperson for the former president said. "He congratulated each of them on their historic victory and told them how proud he was of the campaign they ran in unprecedented times."






