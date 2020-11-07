New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden's election victory

SEE NEW POSTS

Biden's victory snaps Ohio's long winning streak in presidential elections Joe Biden's projected victory snaps Ohio's perfect record of picking the winner in every presidential election since 1964. It was the longest active streak of any state in the country, and the 2020 election will mark its end. Biden is poised to be the first president since John F. Kennedy in 1960 without carrying the Buckeye State, which NBC News called for President Donald Trump on election night Tuesday.







Trump returns to the White House after new agencies project Biden win President Donald Trump returns to the White House from the Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Saturday. Carlos Barria / Reuters







Biden inherits a battered economy with 10 million still unemployed One of the top priorities for President-elect Joe Biden will be to rebuild America's battered workforce and kick-start business growth. The labor market still faces a deficit of more than 10 million jobs, with more disappearing permanently. Yet, the United States does not currently have the tools to realign workers and their skill sets to the new realities of the labor market. Biden has proposed providing two years of community college or equivalent training to all Americans, along with a $50 billion investment in workforce training through community college partnerships and free four-year tuition for students with family incomes below $125,000. But first, Biden must address the coronavirus pandemic, which is inextricably linked with America's economic trajectory. The current rise in infection rates flashes danger signals for the consumer-driven economy, since businesses will struggle to stay open if customers are concerned about catching the virus. "Getting the virus under control is the only path to a full economic recovery," AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed hiring services company, said. Read the story here.







ANALYSIS: Biden won. Now comes the unimaginably hard part. Joe Biden addresses supporters as Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., listens inside The Chase Center on Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Del. Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images The good news for President-elect Joe Biden is that he defeated Donald Trump. The bad news is he has to preside over an angry and polarized nation, a broken Congress, and the continuing economic and public health crises posed by the coronavirus. He has promised to unify the country, a brutal task that will require him to manage the expectations of the left wing of his own party and the anger of defeated Republicans. And to enact his legislative agenda, he will have to satisfy a Senate that may be led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depending on the outcome of remaining races, as well as a House led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The political bases of both sides are suspicious of anything that unites them. That's why many political insiders say Biden will only be successful if his presidency matches a campaign in which he rejected the most extreme proposals of fellow Democrats and embraced coalition-of-the-willing Republicans. "It's going to be a difficult environment," Doug Heye, a former leadership aide on Capitol Hill who backed Biden, said. "He may be the best-suited person to get anything done." Read the analysis.







Biden to launch presidential transition, name Covid task force Joe Biden on Monday will officially launch his presidential transition, for which, as a major party nominee, he laid the groundwork months ago by establishing a transition team as required by federal law. Biden is also expected to name his coronavirus task force Monday, according to a campaign source — a move that indicates how he is prioritizing the issue. The task force will be co-chaired by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, associate professor of medicine at Yale University.







As Trump leaves Virginia golf course, Biden supporters wave goodbye, give him thumbs down Trump left his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon where he spent the first half of the day as networks called the presidential race for Biden. His motorcade left around 2:30 p.m. ET and a couple hundred people had lined up outside along the entrance to the golf club, with Biden supporters on one side and Trump supporters on the other. The Biden side of the crowd was all waving bye and giving the motorcade the thumbs down. There was also a small parade of pro-Trump cars doing laps and someone with a loud speaker chanting "defund the media." An enormous crowd has formed, meanwhile, outside the White House celebrating Biden's victory.






