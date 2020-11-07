Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.
Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
Check here for more on the presidential results.
Stories we're following:
—Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect
—Biden gives window into agenda during speech calling for unity
—As coronavirus cases surge, White House chief of staff tests positive
Live Blog
Good vibes, loud music, as cars roll in at the drive-in Biden victory rally
The sun has set in Wilmington, and the parking lot at Biden campaign headquarters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront is quickly filling up with cars for tonight’s drive-in victory rally.
The mood is bright, the air is chilly and a cheerful playlist — heavy, for the moment, on R&B songs from the early 1980’s including “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross and “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince — is blaring over loudspeakers to the growing audience.
Minivans are adorned with Biden-Harris signs, compact SUV’s are decorated with Biden-Harris blankets and tapestries, and more than a few supporters are discreetly mixing cocktails.
There’s also a man wearing a full-body Donald-Trump-in-a-diaper costume walking around the lot posing for photos with excited Biden supporters.
Tonight’s drive-in event — during which both Biden and Harris will speak — is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
After round of golf and Biden announced as winner, Trump mingles with club guests
The moment Biden found out that news outlets had declared him the winner
Biden and his wife, Jill, were enjoying the warm fall weather on their backyard patio Saturday morning when from inside their home, a chorus of applause erupted.
Biden’s grandchildren, watching as his victory was announced on television, rushed to share the news.
"Pop, Pop! We won!” they told the now-president-elect, a source with knowledge shared with NBC News.
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi tweeted a photo of their celebration.
From Wall Street to weed, corporate America prepares for life in purple
President Donald Trump has left much on the to-do list for President-elect Joe Biden. And American companies have had plenty of time to consider what a Biden presidency will mean for them.
Here's a closer look at what will shape the agenda for various industries, from Wall Street to weed.
Consumer-goods firms will have their eye on the big prize — a stimulus package — since consumer spending slowed once the $600 weekly boost to unemployment payments ended in July.
On Wall Street, Republicans did little to unravel the post-crisis protections in the first place — and while Biden will put forward his own people to run financial regulators, they will have to pass muster with a Senate that is likely under GOP control.
When it comes to the energy sector, Biden has called for a “transition” from oil and other fossil fuels and a pledge to make polluters bear the cost of carbon emissions and proposes large investments in green technologies.
And then there's infrastructure week.
Clyburn jokes Biden 'owes me' — for interrupting golf outing
At the moment Joe Biden was projected as the president-elect, the man whose critical endorsement put him in position for victory was “on the 14th tee box” on a golf course in South Carolina. But aides implored him to interrupt his round once the result came in.
“It was one of the best rounds moneywise I’ve had all year!” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., joked in an interview with NBC News, saying he was ahead $30 in his round with some friends. “So when I see Joe, I’m going to let him know he owes me some money.”
The South Carolina congressman said he hasn’t spoken yet with Biden, but expects he will soon. They last spoke on election night, when Biden was “in a cautious mood” — unsure yet if he would be able to overcome the early leads President Trump posted in key states like Pennsylvania. “There was some apprehension there,” he said.
But Clyburn said he was elated now at Biden’s victory and eager to get to work with him.
“He gave my kind of speech last night, so I don’t need to tell him anything,” he said. “What he said was pitch perfect.”
Clyburn said he would listen to any entreaties to join the administration but that it wasn't his preference. “I would never say never. But I will say this: I do not aspire to be in the administration.”
New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden's election victory
More photos: Celebrations spread with news of Biden victory
Biden's victory snaps Ohio's long winning streak in presidential elections
Joe Biden's projected victory snaps Ohio's perfect record of picking the winner in every presidential election since 1964.
It was the longest active streak of any state in the country, and the 2020 election will mark its end.
Biden is poised to be the first president since John F. Kennedy in 1960 without carrying the Buckeye State, which NBC News called for President Donald Trump on election night Tuesday.
Trump returns to the White House after new agencies project Biden win
Biden inherits a battered economy with 10 million still unemployed
One of the top priorities for President-elect Joe Biden will be to rebuild America’s battered workforce and kick-start business growth.
The labor market still faces a deficit of more than 10 million jobs, with more disappearing permanently.
Yet, the United States does not currently have the tools to realign workers and their skill sets to the new realities of the labor market.
Biden has proposed providing two years of community college or equivalent training to all Americans, along with a $50 billion investment in workforce training through community college partnerships and free four-year tuition for students with family incomes below $125,000.
But first, Biden must address the coronavirus pandemic, which is inextricably linked with America's economic trajectory. The current rise in infection rates flashes danger signals for the consumer-driven economy, since businesses will struggle to stay open if customers are concerned about catching the virus.
"Getting the virus under control is the only path to a full economic recovery," AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed hiring services company, said.