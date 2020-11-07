SEE NEW POSTS

Georgia's secretary of state says Fulton County 'discovered an issue' in Friday's reporting Fulton has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Fri. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan that work. I have a monitor & investigators onsite. Also sent Dep. SOS as well to oversee the process to make sure to secure the vote and protect all legal votes — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 7, 2020







Good vibes, loud music, as cars roll in at the drive-in Biden victory rally The sun has set in Wilmington, and the parking lot at Biden campaign headquarters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront is quickly filling up with cars for tonight's drive-in victory rally. The mood is bright, the air is chilly and a cheerful playlist — heavy, for the moment, on R&B songs from the early 1980's including "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross and "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince — is blaring over loudspeakers to the growing audience. The scene at the Biden victory drive-in rally in Wilmington, Del. pic.twitter.com/MuWGZRzIZg — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Minivans are adorned with Biden-Harris signs, compact SUV's are decorated with Biden-Harris blankets and tapestries, and more than a few supporters are discreetly mixing cocktails. There's also a man wearing a full-body Donald-Trump-in-a-diaper costume walking around the lot posing for photos with excited Biden supporters. Tonight's drive-in event — during which both Biden and Harris will speak — is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.







After round of golf and Biden announced as winner, Trump mingles with club guests After finishing the round, he stopped to take photos with a bride getting married at the club today. pic.twitter.com/0YQGHnVBIE — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020







The moment Biden found out that news outlets had declared him the winner Biden and his wife, Jill, were enjoying the warm fall weather on their backyard patio Saturday morning when from inside their home, a chorus of applause erupted. Biden's grandchildren, watching as his victory was announced on television, rushed to share the news. "Pop, Pop! We won!" they told the now-president-elect, a source with knowledge shared with NBC News. Biden's granddaughter Naomi tweeted a photo of their celebration. 11.07.20 pic.twitter.com/HHVJMmIoAW — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) November 7, 2020







From Wall Street to weed, corporate America prepares for life in purple President Donald Trump has left much on the to-do list for President-elect Joe Biden. And American companies have had plenty of time to consider what a Biden presidency will mean for them. Here's a closer look at what will shape the agenda for various industries, from Wall Street to weed. Consumer-goods firms will have their eye on the big prize — a stimulus package — since consumer spending slowed once the $600 weekly boost to unemployment payments ended in July. On Wall Street, Republicans did little to unravel the post-crisis protections in the first place — and while Biden will put forward his own people to run financial regulators, they will have to pass muster with a Senate that is likely under GOP control. When it comes to the energy sector, Biden has called for a "transition" from oil and other fossil fuels and a pledge to make polluters bear the cost of carbon emissions and proposes large investments in green technologies. And then there's infrastructure week. Read the story here.







Clyburn jokes Biden 'owes me' — for interrupting golf outing At the moment Joe Biden was projected as the president-elect, the man whose critical endorsement put him in position for victory was "on the 14th tee box" on a golf course in South Carolina. But aides implored him to interrupt his round once the result came in. "It was one of the best rounds moneywise I've had all year!" Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., joked in an interview with NBC News, saying he was ahead $30 in his round with some friends. "So when I see Joe, I'm going to let him know he owes me some money." The South Carolina congressman said he hasn't spoken yet with Biden, but expects he will soon. They last spoke on election night, when Biden was "in a cautious mood" — unsure yet if he would be able to overcome the early leads President Trump posted in key states like Pennsylvania. "There was some apprehension there," he said. But Clyburn said he was elated now at Biden's victory and eager to get to work with him. "He gave my kind of speech last night, so I don't need to tell him anything," he said. "What he said was pitch perfect." Clyburn said he would listen to any entreaties to join the administration but that it wasn't his preference. "I would never say never. But I will say this: I do not aspire to be in the administration."







Biden's victory snaps Ohio's long winning streak in presidential elections Joe Biden's projected victory snaps Ohio's perfect record of picking the winner in every presidential election since 1964. It was the longest active streak of any state in the country, and the 2020 election will mark its end. Biden is poised to be the first president since John F. Kennedy in 1960 without carrying the Buckeye State, which NBC News called for President Donald Trump on election night Tuesday.







Trump returns to the White House after new agencies project Biden win President Donald Trump returns to the White House from the Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., after news media declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Saturday. Carlos Barria / Reuters






