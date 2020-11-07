Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.
Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
—Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect
—Biden gives window into agenda during speech calling for unity
—As coronavirus cases surge, White House chief of staff tests positive
How Black voters in key cities helped deliver the election for Joe Biden
ATLANTA — In the way that one could on election night 2020, LaTosha Brown was making the rounds.
She was in a suite near the top of a luxury hotel so close to the airport that the balcony view overlooked a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport airplane parking lot. Also there was Cliff Albright, who, with Brown, co-founded the voter mobilization organization Black Voters Matter. After a Google Hangout with the field directors they had hired to register, engage and boost voter participation around the country, Brown sequestered herself in a bedroom, resting her body in a hotel chair, her tired feet — by then stripped to the socks — on the bed.
Between bites of food and watching election returns turn bits of the national map red or blue, Brown juggled calls, internet video sessions and texts, in each countering the conventional wisdom with journalists, political operatives and others that the election would come down to Donald Trump's mythical all-white suburbs filled with stay-at-home moms or Joe Biden's ability to convert them. Instead, it was decided in racially diverse urban centers and increasingly diverse suburbs in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.
The Black people who make up 39 percent or more of the population in those areas chose Biden, with some exceptions. In fact, once the vote counts from Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta started to near completion, Trump's lead in their respective states disappeared. Biden — who would not have been the Democratic presidential nominee without Black voters in South Carolina — reached 270 Electoral College votes in large part because of Black voters in these cities.
Letter carriers take a bow, delivering ballots that fueled Biden win
Letter carriers congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday and accepted well wishes of their supporters, who voted by the millions via the mail.
"NALC is excited to continue this important work and stands ready to work with the Biden-Harris administration in the coming months and years," the National Association of Letter Carriers union said in a statement.
In a scene repeated over and over Saturday as Biden supporters celebrated in streets, letter carriers were stopped and thanked for their work during the election season.
Former pro basketball player Rex Chapman, who has a million Twitter followers, posted video of revelers cheering letter carriers in Brooklyn.
"Postal workers getting the love they deserve," he wrote.
Georgia's secretary of state says Fulton County 'discovered an issue' in Friday's reporting
Good vibes, loud music, as cars roll in at the drive-in Biden victory rally
The sun has set in Wilmington, and the parking lot at Biden campaign headquarters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront is quickly filling up with cars for tonight’s drive-in victory rally.
The mood is bright, the air is chilly and a cheerful playlist — heavy, for the moment, on R&B songs from the early 1980’s including “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross and “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince — is blaring over loudspeakers to the growing audience.
Minivans are adorned with Biden-Harris signs, compact SUV’s are decorated with Biden-Harris blankets and tapestries, and more than a few supporters are discreetly mixing cocktails.
There’s also a man wearing a full-body Donald-Trump-in-a-diaper costume walking around the lot posing for photos with excited Biden supporters.
Tonight’s drive-in event — during which both Biden and Harris will speak — is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
After round of golf and Biden announced as winner, Trump mingles with club guests
The moment Biden found out that news outlets had declared him the winner
Biden and his wife, Jill, were enjoying the warm fall weather on their backyard patio Saturday morning when from inside their home, a chorus of applause erupted.
Biden’s grandchildren, watching as his victory was announced on television, rushed to share the news.
"Pop, Pop! We won!” they told the now-president-elect, a source with knowledge shared with NBC News.
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi tweeted a photo of their celebration.
From Wall Street to weed, corporate America prepares for life in purple
President Donald Trump has left much on the to-do list for President-elect Joe Biden. And American companies have had plenty of time to consider what a Biden presidency will mean for them.
Here's a closer look at what will shape the agenda for various industries, from Wall Street to weed.
Consumer-goods firms will have their eye on the big prize — a stimulus package — since consumer spending slowed once the $600 weekly boost to unemployment payments ended in July.
On Wall Street, Republicans did little to unravel the post-crisis protections in the first place — and while Biden will put forward his own people to run financial regulators, they will have to pass muster with a Senate that is likely under GOP control.
When it comes to the energy sector, Biden has called for a “transition” from oil and other fossil fuels and a pledge to make polluters bear the cost of carbon emissions and proposes large investments in green technologies.
And then there's infrastructure week.
Clyburn jokes Biden 'owes me' — for interrupting golf outing
At the moment Joe Biden was projected as the president-elect, the man whose critical endorsement put him in position for victory was “on the 14th tee box” on a golf course in South Carolina. But aides implored him to interrupt his round once the result came in.
“It was one of the best rounds moneywise I’ve had all year!” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., joked in an interview with NBC News, saying he was ahead $30 in his round with some friends. “So when I see Joe, I’m going to let him know he owes me some money.”
The South Carolina congressman said he hasn’t spoken yet with Biden, but expects he will soon. They last spoke on election night, when Biden was “in a cautious mood” — unsure yet if he would be able to overcome the early leads President Trump posted in key states like Pennsylvania. “There was some apprehension there,” he said.
But Clyburn said he was elated now at Biden’s victory and eager to get to work with him.
“He gave my kind of speech last night, so I don’t need to tell him anything,” he said. “What he said was pitch perfect.”
Clyburn said he would listen to any entreaties to join the administration but that it wasn't his preference. “I would never say never. But I will say this: I do not aspire to be in the administration.”
New Yorkers celebrate Joe Biden's election victory
More photos: Celebrations spread with news of Biden victory
Biden's victory snaps Ohio's long winning streak in presidential elections
Joe Biden's projected victory snaps Ohio's perfect record of picking the winner in every presidential election since 1964.
It was the longest active streak of any state in the country, and the 2020 election will mark its end.
Biden is poised to be the first president since John F. Kennedy in 1960 without carrying the Buckeye State, which NBC News called for President Donald Trump on election night Tuesday.