At Biden drive-in rally, jubilation with win, but anxiety with how close it was

Dozens of cars — and hundreds of people — have already rolled in to the most heavily secured parking lot in the country at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for tonight’s drive-in victory rally at Biden campaign headquarters.

Many attendees were sitting in camping chairs, smiling and talking happily amongst themselves, or bobbing their heads to the music being played over loudspeakers by the campaign.

Among them was Charlie McEntee, who drove in from Wallingford, Pa., for the rally and who described his elation succinctly.

“I feel amazing, wonderful, relieved,” McEntee said.

“I just can’t believe we are here, and that he won,” McEntee, 64, said. “Now, I just hope he can unite the country.”

Wyatt Patterson, 19, recalled the “emotional moment” she found out earlier today that Biden had been declared the winner.

“I’m feeling so inspired that they pulled it off,” she said.

The cars are starting to roll in for tonight’s Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/bJv1AzuUtt — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020

Others, while overjoyed that Biden was declared the winner of the race, said they also felt upset at how close the race ended up being.

“It’s a range of emotions,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah. “There is happiness and relief and renewal, but there is also anxiety.”

“This was so much closer than I thought it would be. Given the last four years, I would’ve expected an absolute repudiation of the president,” said Vignarajah, the CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and a former Obama White House staffer.

“For me, these results were too close," she said.