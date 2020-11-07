Looking back on Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign

SEE NEW POSTS

California Democrats rally around Vice President-elect Harris California Democrats up and down the Golden State were quick to congratulate native daughter and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland and served as the state's attorney general before becoming senator. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo of him and Harris sharing a laugh, saying "California is so, so proud." My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020 Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Harris has been a "strong ally and friend" as California senator. Garcia lost his mother and stepfather earlier this year to the coronavirus. He has been openly critical of President Trump's handling of the pandemic and celebrated his apparent defeat Saturday with a series of tweets congratulating both Harris and President-elect Biden. To a friend, mentor, and next Vice-President of the United States:



Thank you for your kindness, commitment to country, and for breaking barriers for women and people of color. We’ve got your back @KamalaHarris, always. pic.twitter.com/ZTLorVVC08 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 8, 2020 Rep. Adam Schiff, who represents portions of Los Angeles and oversaw Trump's impeachment proceedings in the House, said that Biden and Harris' victory shows that right, truth and decency "still matters" to Americans. Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance and human decency.



His victory, and Kamala’s, shows that in America, those qualities still matter.



That right still matters. Truth still matters. And decency still matters.



Rebuilding won't be quick or easy.



Let’s get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 7, 2020 Share this -







At least 3 White House aides infected with Covid-19 along with Mark Meadows A White House official tells NBC News, in addition to chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least three other White House aides have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days. Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected. There are reports that as many as five White House staffers, in addition to Meadows, have tested positive.







At Biden drive-in rally, jubilation with win, but anxiety with how close it was Dozens of cars — and hundreds of people — have already rolled in to the most heavily secured parking lot in the country at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for tonight's drive-in victory rally at Biden campaign headquarters. Many attendees were sitting in camping chairs, smiling and talking happily amongst themselves, or bobbing their heads to the music being played over loudspeakers by the campaign. Among them was Charlie McEntee, who drove in from Wallingford, Pa., for the rally and who described his elation succinctly. "I feel amazing, wonderful, relieved," McEntee said. "I just can't believe we are here, and that he won," McEntee, 64, said. "Now, I just hope he can unite the country." Wyatt Patterson, 19, recalled the "emotional moment" she found out earlier today that Biden had been declared the winner. "I'm feeling so inspired that they pulled it off," she said. The cars are starting to roll in for tonight's Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/bJv1AzuUtt — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Others, while overjoyed that Biden was declared the winner, said they also felt upset at how close the race ended up being. "It's a range of emotions," said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah. "There is happiness and relief and renewal, but there is also anxiety." "This was so much closer than I thought it would be. Given the last four years, I would've expected an absolute repudiation of the president," said Vignarajah, the CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and a former Obama White House staffer. "For me, these results were too close," she said.







How Black voters in key cities helped deliver the election for Joe Biden ATLANTA — In the way that one could on election night 2020, LaTosha Brown was making the rounds. She was in a suite near the top of a luxury hotel so close to the airport that the balcony view overlooked a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport airplane parking lot. Also there was Cliff Albright, who, with Brown, co-founded the voter mobilization organization Black Voters Matter. After a Google Hangout with the field directors they had hired to register, engage and boost voter participation around the country, Brown sequestered herself in a bedroom, resting her body in a hotel chair, her tired feet — by then stripped to the socks — on the bed. Between bites of food and watching election returns turn bits of the national map red or blue, Brown juggled calls, internet video sessions and texts, in each countering the conventional wisdom with journalists, political operatives and others that the election would come down to Donald Trump's mythical all-white suburbs filled with stay-at-home moms or Joe Biden's ability to convert them. Instead, it was decided in racially diverse urban centers and increasingly diverse suburbs in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. The Black people who make up 39 percent or more of the population in those areas chose Biden, with some exceptions. In fact, once the vote counts from Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta started to near completion, Trump's lead in their respective states disappeared. Biden — who would not have been the Democratic presidential nominee without Black voters in South Carolina — reached 270 Electoral College votes in large part because of Black voters in these cities. Click here for the full story.







Georgia's secretary of state says Fulton County 'discovered an issue' in Friday's reporting Fulton has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Fri. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan that work. I have a monitor & investigators onsite. Also sent Dep. SOS as well to oversee the process to make sure to secure the vote and protect all legal votes — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 7, 2020







Good vibes, loud music, as cars roll in at the drive-in Biden victory rally The sun has set in Wilmington, and the parking lot at Biden campaign headquarters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront is quickly filling up with cars for tonight's drive-in victory rally. The mood is bright, the air is chilly and a cheerful playlist — heavy, for the moment, on R&B songs from the early 1980's including "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross and "Let's Go Crazy" by Prince — is blaring over loudspeakers to the growing audience. The scene at the Biden victory drive-in rally in Wilmington, Del. pic.twitter.com/MuWGZRzIZg — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Minivans are adorned with Biden-Harris signs, compact SUV's are decorated with Biden-Harris blankets and tapestries, and more than a few supporters are discreetly mixing cocktails. There's also a man wearing a full-body Donald-Trump-in-a-diaper costume walking around the lot posing for photos with excited Biden supporters. Tonight's drive-in event — during which both Biden and Harris will speak — is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.







After round of golf and Biden announced as winner, Trump mingles with club guests After finishing the round, he stopped to take photos with a bride getting married at the club today. pic.twitter.com/0YQGHnVBIE — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) November 7, 2020






