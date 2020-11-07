Looking back on Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign

Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden focused his campaign aggressively on President Donald Trump’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which was seen by many voters as the most important issue facing the country.
Biden predicted victory Friday night as he maintained his Electoral College lead over Trump and had overtaken the president in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign had vowed to fight on even if Biden were declared the winner, saying they are planning for a protracted legal fight across the battleground states.
California Democrats rally around Vice President-elect Harris
California Democrats up and down the Golden State were quick to congratulate native daughter and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland and served as the state's attorney general before becoming senator.
Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo of him and Harris sharing a laugh, saying "California is so, so proud."
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Harris has been a "strong ally and friend" as California senator.
Garcia lost his mother and stepfather earlier this year to the coronavirus. He has been openly critical of President Trump's handling of the pandemic and celebrated his apparent defeat Saturday with a series of tweets congratulating both Harris and President-elect Biden.
Rep. Adam Schiff, who represents portions of Los Angeles and oversaw Trump's impeachment proceedings in the House, said that Biden and Harris' victory shows that right, truth and decency "still matters" to Americans.
At least 3 White House aides infected with Covid-19 along with Mark Meadows
A White House official tells NBC News, in addition to chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least three other White House aides have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.
Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected. There are reports that as many as five White House staffers, in addition to Meadows, have tested positive.
At Biden drive-in rally, jubilation with win, but anxiety with how close it was
Dozens of cars — and hundreds of people — have already rolled in to the most heavily secured parking lot in the country at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for tonight’s drive-in victory rally at Biden campaign headquarters.
Many attendees were sitting in camping chairs, smiling and talking happily amongst themselves, or bobbing their heads to the music being played over loudspeakers by the campaign.
Among them was Charlie McEntee, who drove in from Wallingford, Pa., for the rally and who described his elation succinctly.
“I feel amazing, wonderful, relieved,” McEntee said.
“I just can’t believe we are here, and that he won,” McEntee, 64, said. “Now, I just hope he can unite the country.”
Wyatt Patterson, 19, recalled the “emotional moment” she found out earlier today that Biden had been declared the winner.
“I’m feeling so inspired that they pulled it off,” she said.
Others, while overjoyed that Biden was declared the winner of the race, said they also felt upset at how close the race ended up being.
“It’s a range of emotions,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah. “There is happiness and relief and renewal, but there is also anxiety.”
“This was so much closer than I thought it would be. Given the last four years, I would’ve expected an absolute repudiation of the president,” said Vignarajah, the CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and a former Obama White House staffer.
“For me, these results were too close," she said.
How Black voters in key cities helped deliver the election for Joe Biden
ATLANTA — In the way that one could on election night 2020, LaTosha Brown was making the rounds.
She was in a suite near the top of a luxury hotel so close to the airport that the balcony view overlooked a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport airplane parking lot. Also there was Cliff Albright, who, with Brown, co-founded the voter mobilization organization Black Voters Matter. After a Google Hangout with the field directors they had hired to register, engage and boost voter participation around the country, Brown sequestered herself in a bedroom, resting her body in a hotel chair, her tired feet — by then stripped to the socks — on the bed.
Between bites of food and watching election returns turn bits of the national map red or blue, Brown juggled calls, internet video sessions and texts, in each countering the conventional wisdom with journalists, political operatives and others that the election would come down to Donald Trump's mythical all-white suburbs filled with stay-at-home moms or Joe Biden's ability to convert them. Instead, it was decided in racially diverse urban centers and increasingly diverse suburbs in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.
The Black people who make up 39 percent or more of the population in those areas chose Biden, with some exceptions. In fact, once the vote counts from Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta started to near completion, Trump's lead in their respective states disappeared. Biden — who would not have been the Democratic presidential nominee without Black voters in South Carolina — reached 270 Electoral College votes in large part because of Black voters in these cities.
Letter carriers take a bow, delivering ballots that fueled Biden win
Letter carriers congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday and accepted well wishes of their supporters, who voted by the millions via the mail.
"NALC is excited to continue this important work and stands ready to work with the Biden-Harris administration in the coming months and years," the National Association of Letter Carriers union said in a statement.
In a scene repeated over and over Saturday as Biden supporters celebrated in streets, letter carriers were stopped and thanked for their work during the election season.
Former pro basketball player Rex Chapman, who has a million Twitter followers, posted video of revelers cheering letter carriers in Brooklyn.
"Postal workers getting the love they deserve," he wrote.
Georgia's secretary of state says Fulton County 'discovered an issue' in Friday's reporting
Good vibes, loud music, as cars roll in at the drive-in Biden victory rally
The sun has set in Wilmington, and the parking lot at Biden campaign headquarters at the Chase Center on the Riverfront is quickly filling up with cars for tonight’s drive-in victory rally.
The mood is bright, the air is chilly and a cheerful playlist — heavy, for the moment, on R&B songs from the early 1980’s including “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross and “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince — is blaring over loudspeakers to the growing audience.
Minivans are adorned with Biden-Harris signs, compact SUV’s are decorated with Biden-Harris blankets and tapestries, and more than a few supporters are discreetly mixing cocktails.
There’s also a man wearing a full-body Donald-Trump-in-a-diaper costume walking around the lot posing for photos with excited Biden supporters.
Tonight’s drive-in event — during which both Biden and Harris will speak — is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET.
After round of golf and Biden announced as winner, Trump mingles with club guests
The moment Biden found out that news outlets had declared him the winner
Biden and his wife, Jill, were enjoying the warm fall weather on their backyard patio Saturday morning when from inside their home, a chorus of applause erupted.
Biden’s grandchildren, watching as his victory was announced on television, rushed to share the news.
"Pop, Pop! We won!” they told the now-president-elect, a source with knowledge shared with NBC News.
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi tweeted a photo of their celebration.