Electric atmosphere as crowd awaits victory speeches by Biden, Harris Tonight's programming has officially kicked off, with a recorded message from Biden, followed by a rendition of "Where is the Love" by the Black Eyed Peas, blaring over the loudspeakers. Some attendees are waving large American flags in rhythm, others are mouthing the words to the lyrics of the song. The atmosphere is electric as people await victory speeches by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Share this -







Pennsylvania voters in key county explain why they supported Biden Voters wait in line in Girard in Pennsylvania's Erie County on Nov. 3, 2020. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via USA Today Network ERIE, Pa. — Four years ago, Gary Kaminski believed America needed a change — something unexpected or different from the political norm to shake up Washington. He came to realize he got exactly what he wished for with President Donald Trump, but not the way he wanted. The 31-year-old Democrat and Erie County, Pennsylvania, resident did his part to reverse his earlier decision by voting against Trump, like many others across the state that proved pivotal in electing former Vice President Joe Biden, according to an NBC News projection. Erie County, in the most northwestern part of Pennsylvania, which borders Lake Erie, was part of the statewide turn back to the Democrats after supporting Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. Read the story. Share this -







Amtrak hopes its most famous rider can deliver funding package Amtrak congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday and didn't waste any time lobbying its most famous customer and the upcoming 117th Congress. “Amtrak looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Congress," Amtrak CEO William Flynn said in a statement. "To get the economy moving and help Amtrak and our employees through this unprecedented situation, Congress must act now on pandemic relief and economic stimulus funding." The carrier said it needs federal assistance "to recall furloughed employees, restore service frequency on long-distance and state-supported routes, and make investments that will advance critical capital projects." Biden famously rode the rails every day from his home in Delaware to the capitol during his days as a senator, representing the First State. Share this -







Longtime Biden confidants reflect on victory As Joe Biden prepares to address the nation as president-elect, two of his closest confidants shared their reflections on a journey that began 48 years ago tonight with his election as senator. When Biden won that upset against a popular incumbent Republican senator and former governor in 1972, "I said to myself, 'I will never believe anything is impossible,’” Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime chief of staff and his successor in the Senate, recalled."It was a big day for all of us in terms of coming from nowhere and winning. And it’s a big day today to see him become president of the United States.” His campaign manager then was his sister, Valerie. "We had the same commitment, the same passion, the same joy of thinking that we could do something very positive, which was to end the war in Vietnam, protect our civil rights, and protect the environment. My brother’s energy commitment and passion never changed,” she said. "Of course I’m thrilled that my brother won. But this is so much more than about my brother being president. It really was about restoring the soul of America. And in a less poetic way it was about restoring our democracy.” “In America we often get the person we need for the moment — we got Lincoln in the Civil War, and we got Roosevelt in the Depression and World War II. And I think my brother is the right man for these challenges,” she said. "He’s going to show up more ready to govern than any president in the history of the country in terms of the experience he has,” Kaufman said. Kaufman is now heading up Biden’s transition. Asked how Biden remained steady and navigated difficult moments on the campaign, Kaufman said he "was convinced the whole time.” "He wasn’t running to be president because he wanted to be president. It was about Charlottesville,” he said. “He has this ‘look in the mirror' test. He will not not do something because it’s going to be hard. So this whole thing was about, ‘How will I feel about myself if I don’t run and Trump gets re-elected?’” Share this -







Scenes from the Biden drive-in victory rally in Wilmington The mood is sky-high for attendees of the Biden drive-in rally at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington, Delaware. Here are some photos and videos of the people attending tonight's event: Jubilation and good tunes at the Biden drive-in victory rally at the most glamorous and most heavily secured parking lot in the nation (AKA Biden campaign HQ in Wilmington, Del.). Biden and Harris are scheduled to take the stage at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/Uscs1KNAhu — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Biden campaign HQ, Wilmington, Del., 11-7-2020 pic.twitter.com/WT75DNGmGz — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Biden campaign HQ, Wilmington, Del., 11-7-2020 pic.twitter.com/naXmFnzrMI — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Share this -







Photos: Jubilant mood in Harlem People celebrate Joe Biden's election victory on Saturday in Harlem in New York City. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president. Shahrzad Elghanayan / NBC News Share this -







California Democrats rally around Vice President-elect Harris California Democrats up and down the Golden State were quick to congratulate native daughter and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland and served as the state's attorney general before becoming senator. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted a photo of him and Harris sharing a laugh, saying "California is so, so proud." My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020 Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Harris has been a "strong ally and friend" as California senator. Garcia lost his mother and stepfather earlier this year to the coronavirus. He has been openly critical of President Trump's handling of the pandemic and celebrated his apparent defeat Saturday with a series of tweets congratulating both Harris and President-elect Biden. To a friend, mentor, and next Vice-President of the United States:



Thank you for your kindness, commitment to country, and for breaking barriers for women and people of color. We’ve got your back @KamalaHarris, always. pic.twitter.com/ZTLorVVC08 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 8, 2020 Rep. Adam Schiff, who represents portions of Los Angeles and oversaw Trump's impeachment proceedings in the House, said that Biden and Harris' victory shows that right, truth and decency "still matters" to Americans. Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance and human decency.



His victory, and Kamala’s, shows that in America, those qualities still matter.



That right still matters. Truth still matters. And decency still matters.



Rebuilding won't be quick or easy.



Let’s get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 7, 2020 Share this -







At least 3 White House aides infected with Covid-19 along with Mark Meadows A White House official tells NBC News, in addition to chief of staff Mark Meadows, at least three other White House aides have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days. Trump campaign aide, Nick Trainer, is also infected. There are reports that as many as five White House staffers, in addition to Meadows, have tested positive. Share this -







At Biden drive-in rally, jubilation with win, but anxiety with how close it was Dozens of cars — and hundreds of people — have already rolled in to the most heavily secured parking lot in the country at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for tonight’s drive-in victory rally at Biden campaign headquarters. Many attendees were sitting in camping chairs, smiling and talking happily amongst themselves, or bobbing their heads to the music being played over loudspeakers by the campaign. Among them was Charlie McEntee, who drove in from Wallingford, Pa., for the rally and who described his elation succinctly. “I feel amazing, wonderful, relieved,” McEntee said. “I just can’t believe we are here, and that he won,” McEntee, 64, said. “Now, I just hope he can unite the country.” Wyatt Patterson, 19, recalled the “emotional moment” she found out earlier today that Biden had been declared the winner. “I’m feeling so inspired that they pulled it off,” she said. The cars are starting to roll in for tonight’s Biden drive-in rally in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/bJv1AzuUtt — Adam Edelman (@abedelman) November 7, 2020 Others, while overjoyed that Biden was declared the winner of the race, said they also felt upset at how close the race ended up being. “It’s a range of emotions,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah. “There is happiness and relief and renewal, but there is also anxiety.” “This was so much closer than I thought it would be. Given the last four years, I would’ve expected an absolute repudiation of the president,” said Vignarajah, the CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and a former Obama White House staffer. “For me, these results were too close," she said. Share this -





