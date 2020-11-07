Biden takes subtle dig at Trump: Make America respected again

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told a parking of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Four years after Donald Trump captured the White House with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," Biden, in his first speech since he was projected the winner, crafted his own spin on that message.

The party getting started outside of @KamalaHarris ’s childhood home in Berkeley, CA. So awesome that I live right around the corner from it! A Californian and a woman of color are headed to the White House! pic.twitter.com/6KK16UoFsp

Some attendees are waving large American flags in rhythm, others are mouthing the words to the lyrics of the song.

Tonight's programming has officially kicked off, with a recorded message from Biden, followed by a rendition of "Where is the Love" by the Black Eyed Peas, blaring over the loudspeakers.

Erie County, in the most northwestern part of Pennsylvania, which borders Lake Erie, was part of the statewide turn back to the Democrats after supporting Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election.

The 31-year-old Democrat and Erie County, Pennsylvania, resident did his part to reverse his earlier decision by voting against Trump, like many others across the state that proved pivotal in electing former Vice President Joe Biden, according to an NBC News projection.

He came to realize he got exactly what he wished for with President Donald Trump, but not the way he wanted.

ERIE, Pa. — Four years ago, Gary Kaminski believed America needed a change — something unexpected or different from the political norm to shake up Washington.

Biden famously rode the rails every day from his home in Delaware to the capitol during his days as a senator, representing the First State.

The carrier said it needs federal assistance "to recall furloughed employees, restore service frequency on long-distance and state-supported routes, and make investments that will advance critical capital projects."

“Amtrak looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Congress," Amtrak CEO William Flynn said in a statement . "To get the economy moving and help Amtrak and our employees through this unprecedented situation, Congress must act now on pandemic relief and economic stimulus funding."

Longtime Biden confidants reflect on victory

As Joe Biden prepares to address the nation as president-elect, two of his closest confidants shared their reflections on a journey that began 48 years ago tonight with his election as senator.

When Biden won that upset against a popular incumbent Republican senator and former governor in 1972, "I said to myself, 'I will never believe anything is impossible,’” Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime chief of staff and his successor in the Senate, recalled."It was a big day for all of us in terms of coming from nowhere and winning. And it’s a big day today to see him become president of the United States.”

His campaign manager then was his sister, Valerie.

"We had the same commitment, the same passion, the same joy of thinking that we could do something very positive, which was to end the war in Vietnam, protect our civil rights, and protect the environment. My brother’s energy commitment and passion never changed,” she said. "Of course I’m thrilled that my brother won. But this is so much more than about my brother being president. It really was about restoring the soul of America. And in a less poetic way it was about restoring our democracy.”

“In America we often get the person we need for the moment — we got Lincoln in the Civil War, and we got Roosevelt in the Depression and World War II. And I think my brother is the right man for these challenges,” she said.

"He’s going to show up more ready to govern than any president in the history of the country in terms of the experience he has,” Kaufman said. Kaufman is now heading up Biden’s transition.

Asked how Biden remained steady and navigated difficult moments on the campaign, Kaufman said he "was convinced the whole time.”

"He wasn’t running to be president because he wanted to be president. It was about Charlottesville,” he said. “He has this ‘look in the mirror' test. He will not not do something because it’s going to be hard. So this whole thing was about, ‘How will I feel about myself if I don’t run and Trump gets re-elected?’”