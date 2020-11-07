SEE NEW POSTS

Biden and Harris thank poll workers in victory speeches Following several days of tense ballot counting throughout the country, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked poll workers in their victory speeches Saturday night. "To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation," Biden said. Harris added that the "nation owes you a debt of gratitude."







Biden takes subtle dig at Trump: Make America respected again President-elect Joe Biden took a subtle dig at this soon-to-be predecessor on Saturday, pledging to "make America respected" again. Four years after Donald Trump captured the White House with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," Biden, in his first speech since he was projected the winner, crafted his own spin on that message. "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told a parking of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.







Dance party erupts outside Harris' California childhood home The party getting started outside of @KamalaHarris's childhood home in Berkeley, CA. So awesome that I live right around the corner from it! A Californian and a woman of color are headed to the White House! pic.twitter.com/6KK16UoFsp — Christian Arana (@christianarana) November 7, 2020







Electric atmosphere as crowd awaits victory speeches by Biden, Harris Tonight's programming has officially kicked off, with a recorded message from Biden, followed by a rendition of "Where is the Love" by the Black Eyed Peas, blaring over the loudspeakers. Some attendees are waving large American flags in rhythm, others are mouthing the words to the lyrics of the song. The atmosphere is electric as people await victory speeches by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.







Pennsylvania voters in key county explain why they supported Biden Voters wait in line in Girard in Pennsylvania's Erie County on Nov. 3, 2020. Greg Wohlford / Erie Times-News via USA Today Network ERIE, Pa. — Four years ago, Gary Kaminski believed America needed a change — something unexpected or different from the political norm to shake up Washington. He came to realize he got exactly what he wished for with President Donald Trump, but not the way he wanted. The 31-year-old Democrat and Erie County, Pennsylvania, resident did his part to reverse his earlier decision by voting against Trump, like many others across the state that proved pivotal in electing former Vice President Joe Biden, according to an NBC News projection. Erie County, in the most northwestern part of Pennsylvania, which borders Lake Erie, was part of the statewide turn back to the Democrats after supporting Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election. Read the story.







Amtrak hopes its most famous rider can deliver funding package Amtrak congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday and didn't waste any time lobbying its most famous customer and the upcoming 117th Congress. "Amtrak looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Congress," Amtrak CEO William Flynn said in a statement. "To get the economy moving and help Amtrak and our employees through this unprecedented situation, Congress must act now on pandemic relief and economic stimulus funding." The carrier said it needs federal assistance "to recall furloughed employees, restore service frequency on long-distance and state-supported routes, and make investments that will advance critical capital projects." Biden famously rode the rails every day from his home in Delaware to the capitol during his days as a senator, representing the First State.






