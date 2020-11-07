SEE NEW POSTS

Biden elevates trans voters as members of his diverse coalition Both Biden and Harris acknowledged in their speeches Saturday night the diverse coalition of voters who propelled the pair to apparent victory over President Trump. In what could be a first for any president, Biden singled out trans voters as one of the many groups that helped him take the White House: "Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender, white, Latino, Asian, Native American."







Biden and Harris thank poll workers in victory speeches Following several days of tense ballot counting throughout the country, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked poll workers in their victory speeches Saturday night. "To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation," Biden said. Harris added that the "nation owes you a debt of gratitude."







Biden takes subtle dig at Trump: Make America respected again President-elect Joe Biden took a subtle dig at this soon-to-be predecessor on Saturday, pledging to "make America respected" again. Four years after Donald Trump captured the White House with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," Biden, in his first speech since he was projected the winner, crafted his own spin on that message. "I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told a parking of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.







Dance party erupts outside Harris' California childhood home The party getting started outside of @KamalaHarris's childhood home in Berkeley, CA. So awesome that I live right around the corner from it! A Californian and a woman of color are headed to the White House! pic.twitter.com/6KK16UoFsp — Christian Arana (@christianarana) November 7, 2020






