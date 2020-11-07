Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.
Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered a message of unity and healing to a bitterly divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press forward with a legal fight, pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.
Check here for more on the presidential results.
Stories we're following:
—Harris makes history as first female, Black, South Asian American VP-elect
—Clinching victory, President-elect Biden declares ‘time to heal in America’
—Relief sweeps through America's allies after Trump's defeat
—As coronavirus cases surge, White House chief of staff tests positive
Live Blog
Democrats react to Biden, Harris speeches
Biden elevates trans voters as members of his diverse coalition
Both Biden and Harris acknowledged in their speeches Saturday night the diverse coalition of voters who propelled the pair to apparent victory over President Trump.
In what could be a first for any president, Biden singled out trans voters as one of the many groups that helped him take the White House: “Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender, white, Latino, Asian, Native American.”
Biden to Black Americans: I have your back
President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday thanked Black voters, who were a key to his nomination and election to the White House.
Biden's stumbling campaign for the Democratic nomination was resuscitated by a win in the South Carolina primarily, fueled by Black voters. And then African-American support was key in narrow wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania this week.
“And especially in those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb — the African American community stood up again for me," Biden forcefully told supporters in Wilmington, Delaware. "They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.”
Biden and Harris thank poll workers in victory speeches
Following several days of tense ballot counting throughout the country, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked poll workers in their victory speeches Saturday night.
"To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation," Biden said.
Harris added that the "nation owes you a debt of gratitude."
Biden takes subtle dig at Trump: Make America respected again
President-elect Joe Biden took a subtle dig at this soon-to-be predecessor on Saturday, pledging to "make America respected" again.
Four years after Donald Trump captured the White House with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," Biden, in his first speech since he was projected the winner, crafted his own spin on that message.
"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told a parking of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.
The first, but not the last
Harris with the suffragette nod
Dance party erupts outside Harris' California childhood home
Electric atmosphere as crowd awaits victory speeches by Biden, Harris
Tonight's programming has officially kicked off, with a recorded message from Biden, followed by a rendition of "Where is the Love" by the Black Eyed Peas, blaring over the loudspeakers.
Some attendees are waving large American flags in rhythm, others are mouthing the words to the lyrics of the song.
The atmosphere is electric as people await victory speeches by President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.