Live election updates: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches

Joe Biden, will become the 46th president of the United States after beating Donald Trump. Biden and Kamala Harris delivered their acceptance speeches Saturday in Delaware.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Joe Biden became president-elect Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, NBC News has projected.

Biden, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered a message of unity and healing to a bitterly divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press forward with a legal fight, pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.

33m ago / 2:26 AM UTC

Biden and Harris celebrate after speeches to the nation

Doug Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden react as confetti falls after Biden's speech to the nation in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday.Andrew Harnik / AP
President-elect Joe Biden and his family watch fireworks explode after his address to the nation in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
33m ago / 2:25 AM UTC

'This is the time to heal in America': Watch Biden's full victory speech

Nov. 8, 202014:59
42m ago / 2:17 AM UTC

Democrats react to Biden, Harris speeches

Alicia Victoria Lozano

48m ago / 2:11 AM UTC

Biden elevates trans voters as members of his diverse coalition

Both Biden and Harris acknowledged in their speeches Saturday night the diverse coalition of voters who propelled the pair to apparent victory over President Trump. 

In what could be a first for any president, Biden singled out trans voters as one of the many groups that helped him take the White House: “Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender, white, Latino, Asian, Native American.” 

51m ago / 2:08 AM UTC

'You ushered in a new day for America': Watch Harris' full victory speech

Nov. 8, 202010:12

David K. Li

31m ago / 2:28 AM UTC

Biden to Black Americans: I have your back

President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday thanked Black voters, who were a key to his nomination and election to the White House. 

Biden's stumbling campaign for the Democratic nomination was resuscitated by a win in the South Carolina primarily, fueled by Black voters.  And then African-American support was key in narrow wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania this week. 

“And especially in those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb — the African American community stood up again for me," Biden forcefully told supporters in Wilmington, Delaware. "They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.”

Biden thanks Black supporters: ‘You’ve always had my back and I’ll have yours’

Nov. 8, 202000:42

Alicia Victoria Lozano

1h ago / 1:58 AM UTC

Biden and Harris thank poll workers in victory speeches

Following several days of tense ballot counting throughout the country, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked poll workers in their victory speeches Saturday night.

"To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation," Biden said.

Harris added that the "nation owes you a debt of gratitude." 

David K. Li

1h ago / 1:53 AM UTC

Biden takes subtle dig at Trump: Make America respected again

President-elect Joe Biden took a subtle dig at this soon-to-be predecessor on Saturday, pledging to "make America respected" again. 

Four years after Donald Trump captured the White House with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," Biden, in his first speech since he was projected the winner, crafted his own spin on that message.

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home," Biden told a parking of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

1h ago / 1:58 AM UTC

The first, but not the last

Vice president-elect Harris: ‘While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last’

Nov. 8, 202003:29
1h ago / 1:33 AM UTC

Harris with the suffragette nod

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 1:06 AM UTC

Dance party erupts outside Harris' California childhood home