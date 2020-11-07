Clinching victory, President-elect Biden declares 'time to heal in America'

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time after winning the White House, delivering a message of unity and healing to a bitterly divided nation.

Biden promised the captivated crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify."

"To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans," he said.

"This is the time to heal in America," Biden added, amid a chorus of blaring car horns and screams. He vowed to "work with all my heart for the confidence of the whole people. To win the confidence of all people."

Biden spoke at a drive-in rally outside the Chase Center on the Riverfront, in Wilmington, Del., where 360 cars, the campaign said, had gathered. As he spoke, supporters of all ages sat atop their cars, inside their vehicles, or beside them, yelling, screaming, cheering and pumping their car horns in enthusiastic support of the man on stage.

