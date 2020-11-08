ANALYSIS: Biden won. Now comes the unimaginably hard part.

Joe Biden addresses supporters as Sen. Kamala D. Harris, D-Calif., listens inside The Chase Center on Nov. 4, 2020 in Wilmington, Del. Demetrius Freeman / The Washington Post via Getty Images

The good news for President-elect Joe Biden is that he defeated Donald Trump. The bad news is he has to preside over an angry and polarized nation, a broken Congress, and the continuing economic and public health crises posed by the coronavirus.

He has promised to unify the country, a brutal task that will require him to manage the expectations of the left wing of his own party and the anger of defeated Republicans. And to enact his legislative agenda, he will have to satisfy a Senate that may be led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., depending on the outcome of remaining races, as well as a House led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The political bases of both sides are suspicious of anything that unites them.

That's why many political insiders say Biden will only be successful if his presidency matches a campaign in which he rejected the most extreme proposals of fellow Democrats and embraced coalition-of-the-willing Republicans.

"It’s going to be a difficult environment," Doug Heye, a former leadership aide on Capitol Hill who backed Biden, said. "He may be the best-suited person to get anything done."

