Highlights from Biden and Harris' victory speeches (fireworks included)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered a message of unity and healing to a divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night hours after the Democratic ticket was announced as winners of the 2020 presidential election — news that sparked impromptu street celebrations around the country.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press forward with a legal fight, pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.

