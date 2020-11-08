LIVE COVERAGE

Election live results: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win the election

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. Follow live updates and reactions.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered a message of unity and healing to a divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night hours after the Democratic ticket was announced as winners of the 2020 presidential election — news that sparked impromptu street celebrations around the country.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press forward with a legal fight, pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.

Highlights from Biden and Harris' victory speeches (fireworks included)

Nov. 8, 202002:59