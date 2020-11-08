George W. Bush congratulates 'President-elect' Biden

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Sunday that he has called "President-elect" Biden and Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their victory even as Trump refuses to concede the election.

"I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden," Bush said. "I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country."

Biden voters "have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government," Bush added. "The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted."

Bush also said Trump "has the right" to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but suggested that the efforts would likely not be successful.

"The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear," he said. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future."