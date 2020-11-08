Biden visits late son Beau's grave after Sunday mass

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, delivered a message of unity and healing to a divided nation during their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night hours after the Democratic ticket was announced as winners of the 2020 presidential election — news that sparked impromptu street celebrations around the country.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to press forward with a legal fight, pushing unfounded claims of voter fraud in response to the news that came while he was at his Virginia golf club.
Stacey Abrams: We will have unprecedented resources for Georgia Senate runoffs
Voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that Democrats are going to have unprecedented financial support for the two possible January Senate runoff elections in her state — contests that could also determine control of Congress.
Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are battling GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for the seats. NBC News has not projected an outcome in the Ossoff-Perdue race, but Perdue's campaign said Friday that it's preparing for a runoff. The Senate currently shows Democrats and Republicans each in control of 48 seats, with four races still outstanding.
"This will be the first time we've had three things happen," Abrams said. "One, we've got Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at the top of these tickets, working together to make certain that voters come back."
"Number two, we will have the investment and the resources that have never followed our runoffs in Georgia for Democrats," she continued. "And number three, this is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out."
It appears the money is already flooding in to the Georgia contests. A spokesman for Abrams' group Fair Fight told NBC News that, in the past 48 hours, they have raised more than $3.6 million dollars.
Kate Bedingfield: Joe Biden will 'lay out' his cabinet to the SenateNov. 8, 202001:10
Chris Christie, close Trump ally, suggests it may soon be 'time to move on'
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said the president needs to show proof of his various claims of electoral fraud or else Republicans "can't do this" anymore.
"It was so important early on to say to the president, 'If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,'" Christie told ABC's "This Week." "Show us. Because if you can't show us, we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence."
Joe Biden was on Saturday projected to win the presidency after securing more than 270 Electoral College votes. But the president has not yet conceded the race, continuing to falsely claim he won the election while promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud.
"I'm hoping that more Republicans move in the direction of saying, not that we don't support the president, he's been a friend of mine for 20 years, but friendship doesn't mean that you're blind," Christie added. "Friendship means that you'll listen to somebody, give them their opportunity, and if they don't come forward with the proof, then it's time to move on."
Romney warns Trump rhetoric on election challenges could encourage authoritarians
Full Romney Interview: Trump should be 'careful' in his next stepsNov. 8, 202007:39
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Sunday warned President Donald Trump to be "careful" as he continues to challenge the results of the 2020 election and not to push America toward a "course in history which would be very, very unfortunate."
“I think it's fine to pursue every legal avenue that one has," Romney said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "But I think one has to be careful in the choice of words. I think when you say that the election was corrupt or stolen or rigged, that's, unfortunately, rhetoric that gets picked up by authoritarians around the world."
Jared Kushner advising Trump to 'pursue his legal remedies' to the election
A source close to Jared Kushner tells NBC News that Kushner “has advised [President Trump] to pursue his legal remedies” to the election.
Trump as recently as this morning continued to use Twitter to highlight supporters’ allegations of fraud and corruption in the race, while providing no evidence for these claims.
After Biden’s victory, will Trump concede the election?Nov. 8, 202004:42
Biden team announces first steps in transition plan
The Biden transition team on Sunday will launch its full website and social media channels: BuildBackBetter.com and @transition46 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Additional details from the team:
"For months, the transition team has been laying the groundwork for a potential Biden-Harris administration, so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can begin to take action on the critical issues facing our country.
The crises we are facing are severe--from a global pandemic to an economic recession to racial injustice to the climate crisis. Our work continues full speed today.
On Monday, President-elect Biden will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021.
Agency review teams will begin their duties this week, gaining access to federal agencies at the appropriate point.
And across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government."
Biden plans vast agenda with Senate on the line
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden offered voters an agenda that tried to balance his moderate inclinations and the clamor among his progressive base to implement big change.
The former vice president promised to “build back better” with large, sweeping programs and reforms designed to charge the economy and address problems like health care and racial inequality.
When he is sworn into office in January, he will have to grapple with the reality left by a split decision on Election Day — that while he won, his party failed to make enough gains in the Senate to ensure that he will have friendly cooperation in Congress to enact his proposals.