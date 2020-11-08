Biden visits late son Beau's grave after Sunday mass

SEE NEW POSTS

Stacey Abrams: We will have unprecedented resources for Georgia Senate runoffs Voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that Democrats are going to have unprecedented financial support for the two possible January Senate runoff elections in her state — contests that could also determine control of Congress. Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are battling GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for the seats. NBC News has not projected an outcome in the Ossoff-Perdue race, but Perdue's campaign said Friday that it's preparing for a runoff. The Senate currently shows Democrats and Republicans each in control of 48 seats, with four races still outstanding. "This will be the first time we've had three things happen," Abrams said. "One, we've got Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at the top of these tickets, working together to make certain that voters come back." "Number two, we will have the investment and the resources that have never followed our runoffs in Georgia for Democrats," she continued. "And number three, this is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out." It appears the money is already flooding in to the Georgia contests. A spokesman for Abrams' group Fair Fight told NBC News that, in the past 48 hours, they have raised more than $3.6 million dollars.







Chris Christie, close Trump ally, suggests it may soon be 'time to move on' Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said the president needs to show proof of his various claims of electoral fraud or else Republicans "can't do this" anymore. "It was so important early on to say to the president, 'If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,'" Christie told ABC's "This Week." "Show us. Because if you can't show us, we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence." Joe Biden was on Saturday projected to win the presidency after securing more than 270 Electoral College votes. But the president has not yet conceded the race, continuing to falsely claim he won the election while promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud. "I'm hoping that more Republicans move in the direction of saying, not that we don't support the president, he's been a friend of mine for 20 years, but friendship doesn't mean that you're blind," Christie added. "Friendship means that you'll listen to somebody, give them their opportunity, and if they don't come forward with the proof, then it's time to move on." Read more here.







Netanyahu, a Trump ally, congratulates Biden Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Cabinet meeting:

Jared Kushner advising Trump to 'pursue his legal remedies' to the election A source close to Jared Kushner tells NBC News that Kushner "has advised [President Trump] to pursue his legal remedies" to the election. Trump as recently as this morning continued to use Twitter to highlight supporters' allegations of fraud and corruption in the race, while providing no evidence for these claims.







Biden team announces first steps in transition plan The Biden transition team on Sunday will launch its full website and social media channels: BuildBackBetter.com and @transition46 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additional details from the team: "For months, the transition team has been laying the groundwork for a potential Biden-Harris administration, so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can begin to take action on the critical issues facing our country. The crises we are facing are severe--from a global pandemic to an economic recession to racial injustice to the climate crisis. Our work continues full speed today. On Monday, President-elect Biden will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021. Agency review teams will begin their duties this week, gaining access to federal agencies at the appropriate point. And across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government."






