Melania Trump echos president: All 'legal' votes should be counted The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020







Ocasio-Cortez said moderates have poured 'gasoline' on Democratic Party tensions Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Sunday that Democrats cannot "allow Republican narratives to tear us apart" after the GOP has so far managed to chip away at the Democratic House majority even though Joe Biden is projected to win the election. Her remarks came after some Democratic members in swing districts blasted the party's left flank in a call with colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with The New York Times that members who blamed progressives for losses had made themselves "sitting ducks." In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," Ocasio-Cortez said she doesn't believe Biden sees progressives as a drag on Democrats. "That being said, there are at least in the House caucus very deep divisions within the party and I believe that we really need to come together and not allow Republican narratives to tear us apart," she added. "As you mentioned, we have a slimmer Democratic majority. It's going to be more important than ever for us to work together and not to fight each other." She said some moderate Democrats have poured "gasoline on these already delicate tensions in the party." Addressing Ocasio-Cortez's interview with The Times on NBC's "Meet the Press," Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said "sometimes I have real problems trying to figure out what progressive means" but that he doesn't "get hung up on labels." "I'm an American, a very proud American," he said. "And I'm a Democrat, a very proud Democrat. So I just want us to be Democrats in a big tent, and these labels, I don't -- I reject."







Trump campaign's push for legal battle donations may go to pay down campaign debts WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign has been aggressively soliciting donations from supporters to help pay for court challenges to the election results, sending out nearly three dozen emails since Saturday with subject lines like, "We need more resources." But it is unclear how much of those donations will actually go to help pay lawyers litigating the voting process in court. The emails include a disclaimer noting that 60 percent of the money will go to the campaign to pay down debts from the general election and will only go to a "recount account" if those debts have already been paid or if an individual has maxed out on what they can contribute to Trump's re-election. The remaining 40 percent will go to the Republican National Committee's operating account unless a donor has reached the maximum contribution limit, in which case the excess funds will then go to the RNC's Legal Proceedings account or what the email calls a "Headquarters account." Trump campaign officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the campaign has any debts to pay down that the money will be used for or how much has actually been raised for a legal fund. The campaign ended September with $63 million, nearly a third of what the Biden campaign had, and was slashing TV spending in the final weeks of the race, a sign it was trying to conserve cash. The Trump campaign is pursuing a Supreme Court challenge in Pennsylvania and has said it plans to seek a recount in Georgia.







Florida Rep. is one of few elected Republicans to congratulate Biden on victory Retiring Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., tweeted on Sunday, "Congratulations to Pres-elect Biden on a successful campaign." Few elected Republicans have publicly congratulated Biden — or referred to the former VP as "president-elect" — after he was on Saturday projected to win the election. "All Americans need to come together to support Pres-elect Biden," Rooney continued. "Our nation will only be successful if the new admin is. We must work together to enact bipartisan legislation & solve the problems our country faces — that is how our system of government works. We have more that unite us than divide us, and now that the heat of battle has drawn to a close we must come together for the betterment of all our citizens."







George W. Bush congratulates 'President-elect' Biden Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Sunday that he has called "President-elect" Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to congratulate them on their victory even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election. "I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden," Bush said. "I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country." Trump voters "have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government," Bush added. "The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted." Bush also said Trump "has the right" to pursue recounts and legal challenges, but he suggested the efforts would likely not be successful. "The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear," he said. "We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future."







Stacey Abrams: We will have unprecedented resources for Georgia Senate runoffs Voting rights activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday that Democrats are going to have unprecedented financial support for the two possible January Senate runoff elections in her state — contests that could also determine control of Congress. Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are battling GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler for the seats. NBC News has not projected an outcome in the Ossoff-Perdue race, but Perdue's campaign said Friday that it's preparing for a runoff. The Senate currently shows Democrats and Republicans each in control of 48 seats, with four races still outstanding. "This will be the first time we've had three things happen," Abrams said. "One, we've got Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at the top of these tickets, working together to make certain that voters come back." "Number two, we will have the investment and the resources that have never followed our runoffs in Georgia for Democrats," she continued. "And number three, this is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States. Those are two issues that will make certain that people turn out." It appears the money is already flooding in to the Georgia contests. A spokesman for Abrams' group Fair Fight told NBC News that, in the past 48 hours, they have raised more than $3.6 million dollars.







Chris Christie, close Trump ally, suggests it may soon be 'time to move on' Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, said the president needs to show proof of his various claims of electoral fraud or else Republicans "can't do this" anymore. "It was so important early on to say to the president, 'If your basis for not conceding is that there was voter fraud, then show us,'" Christie told ABC's "This Week." "Show us. Because if you can't show us, we can't do this. We can't back you blindly without evidence." Joe Biden was on Saturday projected to win the presidency after securing more than 270 Electoral College votes. But the president has not yet conceded the race, continuing to falsely claim he won the election while promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud. "I'm hoping that more Republicans move in the direction of saying, not that we don't support the president, he's been a friend of mine for 20 years, but friendship doesn't mean that you're blind," Christie added. "Friendship means that you'll listen to somebody, give them their opportunity, and if they don't come forward with the proof, then it's time to move on." Read more here.







Netanyahu, a Trump ally, congratulates Biden Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Cabinet meeting:

"I would like to start with congratulations for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I have a long and warm personal connection with Joe Biden for nearly 40 years, and I know him as a great friend of the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/S7UDguxWeT — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 8, 2020 Share this -





