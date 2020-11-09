President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are beginning the first steps in their transition plan even as President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election.

Biden was projected to win the presidency on Saturday but Trump has continued to contest the outcome, promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud and corruption. Republicans in Congress have largely avoided the issue, though some in Trump's orbit have encouraged him to keep fighting and others have urged him to tone down his rhetoric.

