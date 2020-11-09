Biden-Harris transition team announces members of Covid-19 advisory board

The Biden-Harris transition team on Monday announced its appointments to their Covid-19 advisory board that will lead the new administration's response to the ongoing pandemic.

The board will be co-chaired by Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as surgeon general under President Barack Obama; Dr. David Kessler, FDA commissioner under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University.

The board members include:

Dr. Luciana Borio

Dr. Rick Bright

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel

Dr. Atul Gawande

Dr. Celine Gounder

Dr. Julie Morita

Dr. Michael Osterholm

Ms. Loyce Pace

Dr. Robert Rodriguez

Dr. Eric Goosby

Bright is an immunologist and virologist who was ousted from a key coronavirus response job during the Trump administration earlier this year. He filed a whistleblower complaint in May charging "an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement" at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Emanuel is an oncologist, and a vice provost at the University of Pennsylvania where he serves as chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy. He served as a special adviser for health policy at the White House Office of Management and Budget for the first two years of the Obama administration.