Biden applauds Pfizer vaccine news, warns safety measures must continue 'well into next year'

Biden on Monday applauded drug company Pfizer on the news that early analysis shows its vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19.

"Last night, my public health advisors were informed of this excellent news. I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," the president-elect said in a statement.

Biden warned, however, that it will take "many more months" before there is widespread vaccination across the U.S. and that "for the foreseeable future, a mask remains a more potent weapon against the virus than the vaccine."

"Today's news does not change this urgent reality. Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year," he said.