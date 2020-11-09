'No honeymoon': Biden surrounded on all sides when he gets to the White House

Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on Nov. 6, 2020. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

For Democrats celebrating president-elect Joe Biden's projected victory, the joys of vanquishing President Donald Trump are likely to be short-lived as the party faces daunting challenges ahead.

The Democratic Party has big plans — from defeating the coronavirus to expanding health care access to tackling climate change to expanding voting rights to overhauling criminal justice.

There will be tension between progressives who want to pursue an aggressive agenda and moderates who want to strike a note of unity and seek cooperation with Republicans after a bruising election.

As he begins to roll out his transition plans, Biden can expect to feel the heat from the left wing of his party quickly.

"There's not going to be a honeymoon because there was no wedding," said Ezra Levin, the co-founder of the progressive group Indivisible. "This is a partnership. It's a partnership to save democracy. Nobody is under any illusions that the reforms we want to see are just automatically going to happen."

