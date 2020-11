SEE NEW POSTS

Ossoff challenges Perdue to three TV debates ahead of expected runoff election The Democratic Senate nominee in Georgia, Jon Ossoff, on Monday challenged his GOP opponent, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, to three televised debates ahead of what appears likely be a runoff election on January 5. "Georgians deserve nothing less," Ossoff said in a letter to Perdue. "I hope you will agree to give Georgians the debates they deserve." NBC News says race between the two men is too close to call, with 98 percent of the votes reported and both candidates just below 50 percent of the vote. A runoff would take place in early January, along with the other Senate race in the state, between GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock. In an interview Monday morning on MSNBC's Hallie Jackson, Ossoff rejected the idea that Perdue backed out of the final general election debate against him to attend a Trump rally, saying the senator was "incapable of defending himself" because he has "no record to run on." David Perdue and Jon Ossoff. CQ Roll Call; Bloomberg / via Getty Images Ossoff said that in previous debates he asked Perdue about his record on health care, his stock trades, and why he "lied to the people of this state about the severity of this pandemic." "He had no answers, and he decided that he was going to bow out and refuse to debate with just hours until voting started, rather than face me in an open forum," Ossoff said. Reacting to NBC News reporting that Perdue is telling donors that he'll need $500 million to win the runoff, Ossoff said, "This is going to be a big fight." He added that he will be working closely with Warnock and Stacey Abrams to get out the vote.







Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January President Trump will be subject to the same Twitter rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, the social media company confirmed this week. Twitter places "public interest" notices on some rule-breaking tweets from "world leaders" that would otherwise be removed. Such tweets from political candidates and elected or government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter takes actions to restrict their reach. But the company said this treatment does not apply to former office holders. "This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement. Read the story.







FIRST READ: Biden won by rerunning the 2016 map and campaign, just better President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris deliver remarks after being declared the winners of the presidential election in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7, 2020. Andrew Harnik / Pool via AFP - Getty Images Now that the dust has settled after election week — we told you there was a good chance it could take days to count the votes in the key battleground states — we can answer how President-elect Joe Biden won. He simply reran the 2016 map and campaign, but better. 1. Biden won the urban counties in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by larger margins than Hillary Clinton did. 2. He won the key big-city suburbs by bigger margins. 3. Biden won independents. Read five reasons why Biden won.







An early look at who might be in Biden's inner circle in the White House Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington on March 10, 2020. Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file President-elect Joe Biden is focused on building the team that will enter the White House with him on Inauguration Day, his "Day One staff," as he looks to fill several thousand jobs in his administration, according to multiple people familiar with the process. Biden plans to announce these positions likely later this week. Longtime Biden adviser Ron Klain is among those leading the effort to fill these roughly 200 positions in the White House and at some key government agencies, these people said. Once that's complete, they said Biden will turn to building out his Cabinet. The contenders for these "Day One" jobs range from Biden loyalists — some who have worked for him since his first run for office 50 years ago — to a group of relatively new aides who joined his 2020 campaign. Here's an initial look at some of those expected to play big roles.







U.S. election security agency debunks fraud claims As unfounded conspiracy theories pile up to challenge the fact that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election, the country's top election security agency is rapidly debunking them. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the federal agency that oversees the security and integrity of election infrastructure, maintains a "rumor control" blog to correct false claims about elections and voting, which has been particularly active in recent days. The agency's head, Chris Krebs, a Trump appointee, is personally actively debunking such claims, such as that officials gave Sharpie markers to some voters to invalidate their ballots (those ballots are still counted) or the "hammer and scorecard" conspiracy theory, which holds that a mythical computer system secretly changed votes across the country, inexplicably bypassing audits, the fact that states independently conduct elections, and that most votes were cast on paper ballots. Same as yesterday, Hammer and Scorecard is still a hoax. Thats it. That's the tweet. https://t.co/jIwZlt3uDw — Chris Krebs #Protect2020 (@CISAKrebs) November 9, 2020







Biden applauds Pfizer vaccine news, warns safety measures must continue 'well into next year' Biden on Monday applauded drug company Pfizer on the news that early analysis shows its vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective in preventing Covid-19. "Last night, my public health advisors were informed of this excellent news. I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," the president-elect said in a statement. Biden warned, however, that it will take "many more months" before there is widespread vaccination across the United States and that "for the foreseeable future, a mask remains a more potent weapon against the virus than the vaccine." "Today's news does not change this urgent reality. Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year," he said.







Trump team planning campaign-style recount rallies in coming weeks Despite losing the presidential election to Biden, the Trump team is planning to hold campaign-style recount rallies in the coming weeks, a Trump campaign official said Sunday. The rallies will focus on potential recounts in battleground states where Trump is projected to lose. It's unclear whether Trump himself will participate in all of these events as some may be led by members of his family or top surrogates. Timing and details about the rallies have not yet been finalized, the official said. The campaign is preparing to redeploy staffers to Georgia who were based in other states and similar moves may take place in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The campaign announced Sunday that Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who did not make it into the Georgia runoff in the Senate race to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will lead the presidential recount effort in his state. NBC News projects that Arizona and Georgia are still too close to call, though Biden leads in both states. NBC projected over the weekend that Biden won both Pennsylvania and Nevada.