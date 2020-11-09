SEE NEW POSTS

The quiet neighbor? Mexico has yet to congratulate Joe Biden on his win. The country that shares the U.S. southern border is one of the few that has not recognized that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Latino lawmakers noticed. Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Joaquin Castro, a Democratic House member from Texas, and several other Latino lawmakers lashed out at Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect. López Obrador said Saturday that he would refrain from commenting on the U.S. elections until "all the legal matters have been resolved." "This represents a stunning diplomatic failure by Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at a time when the incoming Biden Administration is looking to usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation with Mexico," Castro tweeted Saturday in English and Spanish. Read more here. Share this -







Georgia's Republican secretary of state rejects call for resignation by two GOP senators Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, sharply criticized two the state's two Republican senators on Monday after the lawmakers called on him to resign, citing his “failures,” without citing evidence, of his management of the election. “The voters of Georgia hired me, and the voters will be the one to fire me,” Raffensperger said in response to GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. “As Secretary of State, I’ll continue to fight every day to ensure fair elections in Georgia, that every legal vote counts, and that illegal votes don’t count.” Perdue and Loeffler, whose races are headed to a runoff in January, claimed in a statement that there was “mismanagement” in the election and a lack of transparency from Raffensperger regarding the process for counting ballots, echoing unfounded claims from President Donald Trump who has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The state's 16 electoral votes have not allotted to either presidential candidate, but Biden is leading by a slim margin in the state with 99 percent of the expected vote in, according to NBC News. Raffensperger pressed the senators to reform voting laws, noting that federal, not state laws, are responsible for some issues in administering elections. He also suggested they should focus on their runoffs. “Now that Senators Perdue and Loeffler are concerned about elections, hopefully, they can fix these federal laws,” he said. “As a Republican, I am concerned about Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate. I recommend that Senators Loeffler and Perdue start focusing on that.” Read more here. Share this -







Trump personnel director threatens to fire staffers looking for new jobs A senior administration official confirmed to NBC News that presidential personnel director John McEntee, who formerly served as the president’s personal aide, has communicated to departments that they should terminate any political appointees looking for new work while President Trump refuses to concede and disputes the results of last week’s election. CNN first reported the news. Share this -







Meet the Bidens' first pets-elect: German shepherds 'Champ' and 'Major' President-elect Joe Biden is facing the prospect of a divided Congress when he's sworn in in January — but he'll have some loyal friends in the White House. After four years of no first pet at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — the longest such stretch in well over a century — Biden and his wife, will move in with a pair of German shepherds, Champ and Major. "I've had German shepherds since I was a kid and I've actually trained them and shown them in the past," Biden told ABC back in 2008. The Bidens got Champ as a puppy in 2008, shortly before they moved into the vice president's official residence at the Naval Observatory. The name had emotional significance for the then-vice president-elect — his father would tell him "Get up, champ" when he was feeling down. Biden used the pooch to raise kids' spirits while he was VP — he was known to give out little "Champ" plush pets to kids during his time in office. Major will be the first shelter dog to enjoy life in the White House. Read more here. Share this -







Trump aides fret about damage from refusal to accept loss WASHINGTON — As President Trump continues to fight the presidential election results, numerous people close to him are expressing concern that he’s spiraling into rage and hurting his own legacy as well as the Republican Party. Those concerns were exacerbated on Monday when Trump blindsided officials throughout the White House and at the Pentagon by firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper with a tweet, multiple people close to the president said. The hope, these people said, is that this week ends differently than the last, and that the president’s lawsuits challenging the election results in multiple states quickly run their course. The moment is particularly perilous, even for a White House that’s powered through on chaos for nearly four years, with all the uncertainty unfolding against the backdrop of a new coronavirus outbreak among the president’s closest advisers — including his chief of staff and top lawyer on his campaign legal team. “There needs to be a candid conversation with the president. There is no path to victory,” said one person close to Trump, who said the president “deserves his day in court” but added that continuing to cast doubt on the election results “destroys his legacy.” Another Trump ally described the goal of the lawsuits and public statements alleging voter fraud as aimed at “branding Trump as something other than a loser.” Most of those close to the president recognize these legal battles aren’t going to change the outcome, but few, if any, are telling him that. Read more here. Share this -







Native American man celebrating Biden’s election with a traditional dance goes viral A video showing a Navajo and Tewa man celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory with a traditional dance in Albuquerque, New Mexico, garnered 5 million views after it was posted to Twitter on Saturday by photojournalism student Sharon Chischilly. A Native American dances in the street along with other individuals in Albuquerque NM pic.twitter.com/LeN7m9Ig89 — Sharon Chischilly (@Schischillyy) November 8, 2020 Chischilly, who is of Navajo descent, said she was filming protests in Albuquerque when she overheard familiar music. She then spotted a man performing a traditional storytelling dance. “It grabbed my attention and I ran over with my phone,” she told NBC News in an interview. “I was trying to record him while taking photographs of the dancing.” Chischilly said she was thrilled to see Native American heritage on display, but was disappointed she didn’t know who the dancer was. After posting the video on her Twitter account, she was able to connect with the dancer, Ashkia Randy Trujillo from Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico, when he commented on her post. “I was just dancing because I was happy that, you know, we're gonna be seeing ... different leadership. You know, something different from what we've seen these past four years,” Trujillo, 26, told NBC News. Trujillo said he was doing one of the many powwow styles of dance, which often tell the story of a successful hunt or a victorious battle. Although they do not completely share the same tribal heritage, Chischilly said the music reminded her of the Navajo traditions and growing up in Manuelito, in the Navajo reservation that encompasses part of the state. “It did bring back a little bit of like, normal, you know, and it definitely made me feel like I was at home,” she said. Just fyi I am new to Twitter and I didnt plan on ever having one but wasnt quite sure how to get a hold of @Schischillyy to give her thanks and props for capturing this moment. Words can not express how happy I am. I hope you feel the love everyone!

Aho! 🙏❤ — Self Made Warrior (@SMWfromNM) November 8, 2020 Share this -







Susan Collins congratulates 'President-elect' Biden, breaking with most of Senate GOP Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Nov. 4, 2020, in Bangor, Maine, after Democrat challenger Sara Gideon called her to concede Tuesday's election. Robert F. Bukaty / AP Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Monday joined a handful of prominent Republicans in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden for his projected presidential win, breaking with the vast majority of GOP lawmakers. Collins said Biden "loves this country," and wished him success on "his apparent victory." Collins, who won re-election after a difficult campaign, is among the few elected Republicans to congratulate Biden publicly, joining Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska in referring to him as the president-elect. The overwhelming majority of congressional Republicans have yet to extend congratulations to Biden, who was a U.S. senator for decades before serving as vice president under then-President Barack Obama. In her statement, Collins referenced the importance of the presidential transition and emphasized that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris "should be given every opportunity" to be ready to govern once they are sworn into office. Read the story. Share this -







‘We are stunned’: Two Georgia races will decide which party controls the Senate Lawn signs for Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock at a campaign event on Oct. 3, 2020 in Lithonia, Ga. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images file Georgia is about to become the center of the political universe. Control of the Senate is likely to come down to the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff, when voters could be asked to decide whether both Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler should continue to serve in the upper chamber. Loeffler will face a challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock after the two emerged from the crowded jungle primary. Perdue's race against Democrat Jon Ossoff is still rated "too close to call" by NBC News. The incumbent Republican remains short of the 50-percent threshold he needs to win the seat and avoid a runoff. So far, Democrats have secured 48 seats in the Senate, and Republicans look poised to control 50 seats by the time all the votes are tallied in Alaska and North Carolina if the current leaders hold. Democrats will need to win both of Georgia's seats to secure control of the chamber with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The stakes are enormous. Read the story. Share this -





