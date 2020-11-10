Joe Biden elected president: Live updates on the transition and election results

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday is outlining more details of his transition plan even as President Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to challenge the results of last week's election.
At the top of Biden's priorities is tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, which Trump faced strong criticism over throughout the campaign. Biden on Tuesday will also deliver remarks on the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court hears arguments on whether to overturn the landmark health care law.
Latest updates below:
Live Blog
There's a plan afoot to replace the Electoral College, and your state may already be part of it
Colorado voters have decided to join a growing list of states that will decide a president by popular vote, the latest move in a national chess match over the way the United States elects its presidents.
Called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the agreement calls for states to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote.
So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia have approved the pact, covering 196 electoral votes of the required 270 to win the presidency.
Even with a vaccine, U.S. economy faces long path toward recovery
Despite news of a promising vaccine, the U.S. is still on track for a slow and grueling economic recovery, economists said.
"What we're seeing [in Monday's stock market rally] is a hope that a vaccine will return life to normal enough to favor those industries that have been heavily sold off," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy with the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
An end to the economic turmoil from the virus depends on the distribution of the vaccine, which comes with numerous risks and challenges, Pfizer told NBC News. For instance, the vaccine must be stored at below 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specially designed refrigerators and vials.
Trump aides fret about damage from refusal to accept loss
As President Donald Trump continues to fight the presidential election results, numerous people close to him are expressing concern that he's spiraling into rage and hurting his own legacy, as well as the Republican Party.
Those concerns were exacerbated Monday when Trump blindsided officials throughout the White House and at the Pentagon by firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper with a tweet, multiple people close to the president said. The hope, these people said, is that this week ends differently than the last, and that the president’s lawsuits challenging the election results in multiple states quickly run their course.
McConnell shrugs off Trump concession delay
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday hailed Republican victories in last week's election before saying President Donald Trump was right not to concede the presidential race because no states have certified their results yet.
"Obviously, no states have yet certified their election results. We have at least one or two states that are already on track to a recount, and I believe the president may have legal challenges underway in at least five states," McConnell said.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the claims of widespread voter fraud by Trump and his supporters "dangerous" and "extremely poisonous."